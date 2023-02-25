Tools & Toys: Spray Sprinkler Watering Can and Lock Socket

Lock Socket

What's to love: It's a patent-pending phone charger and cable lock that can be used in the home or office to keep cables from "wandering off" and getting lost.

What does it do: To use, the company says to "plug the charging cable into the charging block, thread the cable through the Lock Socket, and snap it into place on the charging block. Remove the screw from the outlet plate cover, plug in the charger, and install the included security screw with the provided Allen wrench." This secures the cable and charging block in place so it is always there when needed. The Lock Socket works with original iPhone, iPad, or Samsung charging blocks and connects to any standard or Decora socket plate. Prices start at $13. Visit locksocket.com for more information.

■ ■ ■

Spray Sprinkler Watering Can

What's to love: Some plants need a mist of water and other more thirsty plants need a deep watering. The combination sprayer and watering can makes it easy to do both.

What does it do: The plastic Spray Sprinkle is available in eight colors and is great for growing houseplants or a patio container garden. It has a spout for pouring water and a sprayer for misting plants. Price is $18. For more information visit spiceoflifeusa.com.