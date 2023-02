Arrests

Goshen

• William Towler, 35, of 669 W. Sharp Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Towler was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Springdale

• Audrey Pohl, 53, of 14130 Low Gap Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery and financial identity fraud. Pohl was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.