Two people dead after state crashes

Two people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Thursday afternoon and early Friday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Chad Dresser, 49, of Willmar, Minn., died around 3:55 p.m. Thursday when the 2015 Kenworth truck he was driving left the road on Interstate 55 in Mississippi County and struck a tree, according to a report.

A state trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Olivia Lea, 76, whose city of residence was not given, died after a head-on collision that happened around 2:06 a.m. Friday on Interstate 630 near Exit 2B in Little Rock, according to a report. The 1992 Honda Lea was driving crashed into a 2020 Chevrolet in the opposite lane, the report says.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that it was rainy and the road was wet at the time.