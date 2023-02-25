Sections
UALR men at Lindenwood

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:10 a.m.

WHEN 3:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Hyland Arena, St. Charles, Mo.

RECORDS UALR 10-20, 6-11 Ohio Valley Conference; Lindenwood 10-20, 5-12

SERIES Lindenwood leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Myron Gardner, 6-6, Sr.;13.0;9.3

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.;13.0;5.6

G D.J. Smith, 6-0, So.;10.6;2.6

G C.J. White, 6-5, Sr.;8.2;4.8

F Nigel John, 6-8, So.;6.0;3.0

COACH Darrell Walker (61-85 in fifth season at UALR, 107-103 in seventh season overall)

Lindenwood

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Keenan Cole, 6-7, Jr.;13.2;5.7

G Kevin Caldwell Jr., 5-11, Sr.;12.1;.3.5

F Cam Burrell, 6-7, Sr.;10.1;5.7

G Brandon Trimble, 6-2, Sr.;8.0;2.4

G Jacob Tracey, 6-4, Jr.;4.8;3.1

COACH Kyle Gerdeman (44-63 in fourth season at Lindenwood and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Lindenwood

74.7;Points for;68.8

78.8;Points against;72.7

-0.7;Rebound margin;-2.9

+0.9;Turnover margin;-0.3

43.9;FG pct.;42.9

32.3;3-pt. pct.;35.6

72.8;FT pct.;72.6

CHALK TALK UALR blew a 20-point lead in its 67-62 loss to Lindenwood on Jan. 4 in Little Rock. ... The Trojans will guarantee the No. 8 seed in the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament with a win, but will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss. ... Myron Gardner has recorded 15 double-doubles this season, which ranks sixth nationally and third-most in a season in program history. ... C.J. White's 2.94 assist-to-turnover ratio ranks 13th nationally.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

