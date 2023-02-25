UALR women at Lindenwood

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Hyland Arena, St. Charles, Mo.

RECORDS UALR 19-9, 16-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Lindenwood 2-23, 1-16

SERIES UALR leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.;17.3;7.4

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.8;2.8

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;7.8;6.2

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;5.7;3.5

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.4;6.6

COACH Joe Foley (396-223 in 20th season at UALR, 852-304 in 36th season overall)

Lindenwood

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Mary McGrath, 6-1, So.;12.2;6.7

G Devin Fuhring, 5-9, Sr.;10.9;2.9

G Emily Benzschawel, 5-8, Sr.;8.9;8.3

G Masyn McWilliams, 5-9, Sr.;8.3;4.0

G Makayla Wallace, 5-4, Sr.;3.6;1.3

COACH Katie Falco (64-65 in fifth season at Lindenwood and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Lindenwood

52.8;Points for;56.5

51.7;Points against;70.9

-1.9;Rebound margin;-6.0

+3.6;Turnover margin;-6.0

37.7;FG pct.;40.4

14.8;3-pt. pct.;31.3

65.2;FT pct.;66.9

CHALK TALK UALR won 62-38 when these teams met in Little Rock on Jan. 4. ... The Trojans guaranteed an outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title Thursday night with their win against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. ... UALR ranks 15th nationally in field goal percentage defense, with opponents shooting 35.5%. ... Lindenwood's only win since December came against Tennessee-Martin on Feb. 4.

-- Mitchell Gladstone