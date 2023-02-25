Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Legislature Newsletters Core Values Sports Public Notices Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

UALR women at Lindenwood

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:11 a.m.

UALR women at Lindenwood

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Hyland Arena, St. Charles, Mo.

RECORDS UALR 19-9, 16-1 Ohio Valley Conference; Lindenwood 2-23, 1-16

SERIES UALR leads 1-0

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, Jr.;17.3;7.4

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, Jr.;9.8;2.8

F Angelique Francis, 5-11, Sr.;7.8;6.2

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Jr.;5.7;3.5

G Jaiyah Harris-Smith, 5-6, So.;4.4;6.6

COACH Joe Foley (396-223 in 20th season at UALR, 852-304 in 36th season overall)

Lindenwood

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Mary McGrath, 6-1, So.;12.2;6.7

G Devin Fuhring, 5-9, Sr.;10.9;2.9

G Emily Benzschawel, 5-8, Sr.;8.9;8.3

G Masyn McWilliams, 5-9, Sr.;8.3;4.0

G Makayla Wallace, 5-4, Sr.;3.6;1.3

COACH Katie Falco (64-65 in fifth season at Lindenwood and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR;;Lindenwood

52.8;Points for;56.5

51.7;Points against;70.9

-1.9;Rebound margin;-6.0

+3.6;Turnover margin;-6.0

37.7;FG pct.;40.4

14.8;3-pt. pct.;31.3

65.2;FT pct.;66.9

CHALK TALK UALR won 62-38 when these teams met in Little Rock on Jan. 4. ... The Trojans guaranteed an outright Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title Thursday night with their win against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville. ... UALR ranks 15th nationally in field goal percentage defense, with opponents shooting 35.5%. ... Lindenwood's only win since December came against Tennessee-Martin on Feb. 4.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

Print Headline: UALR women at Lindenwood

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT