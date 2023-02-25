UAPB baseball capsule

Baseball

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Mississippi Valley State

WHEN 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central today

WHERE Magnolia Field, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 0-4, 0-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 1-3, 0-0

STARTING PITCHERS N/A

COACHES Carlos James (178-311-1 in 13th season at UAPB); Stanley Stubbs (11-34-1 in second season at Mississippi Valley State)

SERIES Tied 8-8 (last 16 games)

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

SHORT HOPS UAPB had Wednesday's nonconference game with the University of Arkansas at Little Rock postponed because of weather. No make-up date has been set. ... Mississippi Valley State has allowed 47 runs over its past three games, including 19 in a nine-run loss to Memphis on Wednesday. ... Aidan Martinez hit his first home run of the season for the Golden Lions on Tuesday in an 8-3 defeat against UALR. JaKobi Jackson recorded three hits in the game as well. ... The Delta Devils have three players hitting .400 or better, led by Christopher King's .500 average. Calvin McClendon has a team-high five strikeouts as well. ... The last time the teams played, the game resulted in an 8-8 tie on March 4, 2022.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Mississippi Valley State, 1 p.m./4:30 p.m.

SUNDAY at Mississippi Valley State, noon

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY at Jackson State, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY vs. Arkansas Baptist, 2 p.m.