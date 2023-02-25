UAPB MBB capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff men at Mississippi Valley State

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE R.W. Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 10-18, 6-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 4-25, 3-12

SERIES UAPB leads 18-7

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pline Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

F Chris Greene, 6-8, Sr.;11.3;3.9

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, So.;5.0;5.4

G Trejon Ware, 5-9, So.;4.8;2.1

G Shaun Doss, 6-5, Sr.;17.7;4.6

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, So.;12.8;4.0

COACH Solomon Bozeman (17-42 in second season at UAPB and overall)

Mississippi Valley State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Tyronn Mosley, 6-6, Jr.;10.5;3.3

G Rayquan Brown, 6-6, Jr.;12.6;6.4

G Terry Collins, 6-3, Sr.;14.7;4.4

F Alvin Stredic, 6-8, Jr.;9.5;4.3

F Micheal Barber, 6-8, Sr.;5.0;3.2

COACH George Ivory (4-25 in first season at Mississippi Valley State, 144-294 in 14th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;MVSU

67.1;Points for;59.7

69.8;Points against;74.7

-1.4;Rebound margin;-4.1

+0.5;Turnover margin;-2.7

39.4;FG pct.;39.9

32.0;3-pt pct.;34.7

72.8;FT pct.;67.2

CHALK TALK UAPB will look to stop a six-game losing streak. Overall, the Golden Lions have dropped seven of their past eight. ... Mississippi Valley State Coach George Ivory will face his former team for the second time. Ivory spent 13 seasons as head coach at UAPB before resigning in April 2021. ... The Golden Lions shot 35% in their 64-59 loss at Texas Southern on Monday, which was their lowest percentage since losing to Alabama A&M on Jan. 2 in their Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. ... Mississippi Valley State's Terry Collins is second in the league in scoring (14.7 points per game) behind UAPB's Shaun Doss (17.7). ... The Golden Lions' final two regular-season games are at home.

-- Erick Taylor