UAPB WBB capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff women at Mississippi Valley State

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE R.W. Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 10-15, 8-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Mississippi Valley State 2-24, 0-15

SERIES Mississippi Valley State leads 18-6

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, in Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Jr.;9.3;6.2

F Maori Davenport, 6-5, Jr.;9.0;6.4

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Jr.;11.1;4.7

G Demetria Shepherd, 5-8, Jr.;9.0;2.8

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, So.;7.8;5.2

COACH Dawn Thornton (33-71 in fourth season at UAPB, 75-128 in eighth season overall)

Mississippi Valley State

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Krisen Hunt, 5-8, Sr.;9.1;4.6

G Lexus Eagle Chasing, 5-8, Sr.;7.4;3.2

G Kerrigan Johnson, 5-7, Sr.;7.4;2.9

F Zaria Harleaux, 6-1, Jr.;11.0;8.1

F Anjanae Mueck, 6-1, Jr.;6.5;4.8

COACH Kimberly Anderson (2-24 in first season at MVSU, 63-128 in eighth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB;;MVSU

64.1;Points for;55.0

68.0;Points against;78.1

+2.1;Rebound margin;-10.0

-1.2;Turnover margin;-4.4

39.5;FG pct.;35.5

23.1;3-pt pct.;28.7

59.9;FT pct.;62.2

CHALK TALK Fifteen of Mississippi Valley State's past 16 losses have been by double-figure margins. ... UAPB is only team in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with more than 1,000 rebounds. ... The Delta Devils are last in the league in turnover margin (4.4). ... The Golden Lions could find themselves in a tie for sixth place in the conference after today. They are currently a game behind Bethune-Cookman. ... Mississippi Valley State had 29 turnovers and didn't record a block in its 72-51 loss at Prairie View A&M in its previous game. It's the 12th time this season the Delta Devils have thrown the ball away at least 20 times in a single game.

-- Erick Taylor