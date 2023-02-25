Van Horn collects No. 800 with Hogs





FAYETTEVILLE -- Sixth-ranked University of Arkansas broke open a scoreless game with a six-run third inning on Friday to propel the Razorbacks to a 13-2 win and send Coach Dave Van Horn to his 800th win with the program.

Kendall Diggs provided the crowning blow, a three-run home run in the seventh inning, that served as a walk-off shot due to the 10-run rule. that was in place. Diggs' second home run of the season was the first for Arkansas (4-1) at Baum-Walker Stadium in 2023.

An announced crowd of 8,956 on a chilly afternoon saw Van Horn achieve his fastest 100-win segment with the Hogs, as he did it in 135 games. He notched win No. 700 at Arkansas in the final game of the covid-19 shortened season of 2020.

"I've had a lot of good players," Van Horn said. "Hopefully, we can talk about it again in another 100. But yeah, that's awesome."

Diggs, moved up to the two spot in the batting order due to an injury to Peyton Stovall, drove in four runs and scored two. He sent a Tarron Lawson fastball 399 feet over the wall in left-center field to cap the game.

"In the at-bats earlier in the game, I was struggling to stay back a little, so I was just telling myself to drive something through the middle or the other way," Diggs said. "He left a fastball over the plate and I put a good swing on it."

Van Horn noted balls weren't traveling to left field earlier in the day.

"Yeah, he drove it," Van Horn said. "The wind died down, obviously, but he hit it a long way. ... He got his lower half involved and the ball floated out of the park."

The Panthers (3-1) worked the pitch count for Arkansas starter Hagen Smith (1-0), forcing him out after 97 pitches with two outs in the fifth, though he was still credited with the win. Lincoln Riley hit a two-out double and Ryan Ignoffo, who singled in his first two at-bats, worked a walk to send Van Horn to the mound with a hook.

Smith had gotten through five innings against Texas last week on 68 pitches.

"I thought I did OK," Smith said. I'm glad I battled through. It could have been a lot worse than it was. I thought the defense played pretty good behind me and the runs scored a lot so it was pretty easy to pitch like that even though I struggled a little bit."

Eastern Illinois Coach Jason Anderson liked his team's patient approach against Smith, which included a lot of foul balls and eight 3-2 counts.

"We did a really good job ... as far as setting the table and he did a good job of not giving up runs with us getting runners in scoring position," Anderson said. "You've got to tip you hat to him. He is phenomenal."

Cody Adcock retired his only batter, Cole Gober, on a high pop to second to finish the fifth, After Austin Ledbetter allowed the two Eastern Illinois runs in the sixth, Gage Wood worked a hitless seventh with two strikeouts.

Eastern Illinois starter Blake Malatestinic (0-1) was on point through two innings, inducing early contact, such as a one-pitch double play ball to Peyton Holt with runners at first and third to cap the second inning.

But the Razorbacks worked him over in the third, scoring six runs even as his pitch count stayed efficient. On his first three throws in the inning, he hit Hudson Polk with a pitch, John Bolton's push bunt on the first base side eluded him for a single, then Tavian Josenberger reached on a beautifully placed bunt toward third to load the bases.

Diggs drew a walk to plate the first run, then Jared Wegner worked a full count before launching a looping liner to left-center field to score Bolton and Josenberger. Brady Slavens followed with an opposite-field RBI single and Jace Bohrofen walked as the first seven Razorbacks reached in the inning.

After the Panthers turned a double play, Holt drove in Slavens with a single to make it 6-0.

"Just a complete meltdown in the third inning," Anderson said. "He hit the leadoff guy in the back with the first pitch and then we don't field he bunts. A team like this, you can't give them five outs in one inning and expect to come back."

Stovall sat out with a jammed thumb, which he injured in a slide into second base on Tuesday. Holt started at second base and went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI, while Brady Slavens moved from first to third base and Ben McLaughlin played first base.

Josenberger, Slavens and Bolton joined Holt with two hits apiece.





NO. 6 ARKANSAS BASEBALL

vs. Eastern Illinois

WHEN noon, today

WHERE Baum-Walker Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Eastern Illinois 3-1; Arkansas 4-1

STARTING PITCHERS Eastern Illinois RHP Tyler Conklin (1-0, 3.00 ERA); Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (0-0, 22.50)

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV None

SHORT HOPS

Brady Slavens made his first UA start at 3B and turned in a couple of strong defensive plays, including a short-hop scoop and throw on Grant Lashure for the first out of the second inning. … Arkansas improved to 33-2 vs. the Panthers, all in Fayetteville. … Eastern Illinois left fielder Cale Gober made the game’s web gem, a running, twisting over-the-head catch near the warning track to rob John Bolton of a hit in the fourth inning. Additionally, Panthers second baseman Lucas DiLuca dove to his left to stop a Kendall Diggs hot grounder in the seventh. … Sunday’s Game 3 is scheduled to match Arkansas LHP Hunter Hollan (1-0, 2.25 ERA) against Panthers RHP Ky Hampton (1-0, 0.00).

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Eastern Illinois, noon

SUNDAY Eastern Illinois, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY Illinois State, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY Wright State, 3 p.m.









Arkansas designated hitter Kendall Diggs hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning in the Razorbacks’ 13-2 victory over Eastern Illinois in the home opener at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. It was the second home run this season for Diggs. More photos at arkansasonline.com/225eiuua/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)







Arkansas starter Hagen Smith allowed 3 hits, walked 3 and struck out 6 in 42/3 scoreless innings in Friday’s 13-2 victory over Eastern Illinois at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





