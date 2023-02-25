Watson Chapel, Magnolia meet again in regional final

WARREN — Watson Chapel made the 4A South Region boys basketball championship game for the third year in a row following Friday’s 53-34 win over Camden Fairview.

And, again, Magnolia is the final opponent.

Defending state champion and No. 3-ranked Magnolia earned the other spot in Saturday night’s championship game with a 57-52 win over Mills University Studies. The Panthers (23-1), who went 29-0 last season with University of Arkansas signee Derrian Ford leading the way, will take on the No. 5-ranked Wildcats (26-6), who have won 17 straight, at 7:30 tonight at Lumberjack Arena, located near Jim Hurley Jr. Stadium.

Magnolia and Watson Chapel were Conference 4A-8 rivals the two previous seasons, with the Panthers winning 4A-8 and regional championships over the Wildcats both seasons.

“It’s a great challenge,” first-year Wildcats Coach Jevon Barnes said. “Some of these guys have been on the team. They’ve been saying Magnolia owned us, so we get a chance to get our lick back and hopefully we can pull it off.”

To set up tonight’s final, the Wildcats needed to shake off another old league foe in Fairview (16-7), who started out with a 5-0 lead and stayed close with the Wildcats for much of the first half. Khamani Cooper scored 8 of Watson Chapel’s 12 first-quarter points and finished with a game-high 22 points and 7 rebounds.

“It was just a matter of coming out of the gate strong,” Cooper said. “We know every team will give us their best shot, but at the end of the day, we’re going to do better. That’s what happened tonight.”

Jai’Kori Phillips had 10 points and 9 rebounds, and Marcus Strong scored 9 points for Watson Chapel.

Fairview was held without a field goal for a 6-minute span deep into the third quarter as Watson Chapel built a 30-18 lead with 3:59 remaining in the period. The Wildcats were ahead 24-18 at halftime and 35-24 after three periods.

Their defense inside the paint proved too much for the Cardinals to handle, as Fairview went nearly another 8 minutes without scoring from the floor. Watson Chapel led by as many as 23 points on two occasions.

“I tell people all the time, you don’t make the tournament off of luck,” Barnes said. “You’re here for a reason, so everybody’s going to give you their best shot. You just have to stay the course and continue to fight, and hopefully you win in the end.”

JyMarion Hopson and Jaylen Goodwin each scored 10 points for the Cardinals, who will take on Mills at 1:30 p.m. today for third place.