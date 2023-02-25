Police beat: Wendy’s shooting suspect surrenders

Wendy's shooting suspect surrenders

A man wanted on an attempted murder charge in a Wednesday shooting turned himself in to Jacksonville police on Thursday night, authorities said.

The shooting, which happened about 7:57 a.m. outside a Wendy's restaurant at 708 Main St., appeared to have stemmed from a dispute between the suspect, Chris Manning, 20, and the victim, Tyshaun Ramos, according to an arrest report. Police have said the victim was a Wendy's employee.

Manning turned himself in around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, a news release from Jacksonville police states.

Police on Wednesday arrested Kaynisea Lewis, who they said was in a vehicle with Manning at the time of the shooting.

Lewis also told police that Manning's 16-month-old son was in the vehicle at the time, the arrest report states.

A person at the scene applied a makeshift tourniquet to Ramos, who had been shot in the legs. Ramos initially told police he did not know who shot him while he was in his car behind the Wendy's and that he blacked out. He later said he thought the assailant looked like his ex-girlfriend's ex-boyfriend, whom he knew only as "Chris," the report states.

Witness statements led to the discovery of a vehicle belonging to Lewis that she and Manning had been in, police said. Lewis told police that they had gone to Wendy's for food that morning and had been asked to wait around the front of the restaurant while part of their order was prepared.

According to the report, Lewis said Manning became angry after seeing a male who brought out the food and drove around the parking lot twice without saying anything. She said she was distracted on her phone when he pulled out a gun and fired several shots before driving away, the report says.

Lewis, who did not appear in the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster Friday night, faces charges of committing a terroristic act, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, first-degree battery and endangering the welfare of a minor, the news release states.

Manning, who was being held Friday in the Pulaski County jail without bond, faces charges of attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm, committing a terroristic act and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

NLR man jailed on gun, drug charges

A Pulaski County deputy early Friday arrested a North Little Rock man who had drugs and a gun he acquired illegally, according to an arrest report.

The deputy encountered O'Shaye Thompson, 23, parked in a gravel lot near East Roosevelt Road and Frazier Pike in Little Rock around 1:44 a.m.

Thompson had a gun on his left hip, leading the deputy to draw their gun and begin giving Thompson commands that he complied with, and was arrested, the report states.

A search recovered about 20 grams of suspected marijuana and a .40-caliber pistol, the report says. Thompson is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He told deputies that he bought the gun at a gun show at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds, the report says.

Thompson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun and possession of a firearm by a certain person. Both are felony counts. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Friday night on a $35,000 bond, according to the jail's online inmate roster.