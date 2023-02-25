Winter weather pummels West





LOS ANGELES -- Heavy snow and rain pounded California and other parts of the West on Friday in the nation's latest winter storm, while thousands of people in Michigan suffered in freezing temperatures through extended power outages wrought by one of the worst ice storms in decades.

The storms have blacked out nearly 1 million homes and businesses from coast to coast, closed major roads, caused pileups and snarled air travel. More than 460 flights were canceled and more than 7,400 were delayed Friday across the U.S., according to FlightAware.com.

The National Weather Service warned of a "cold and dangerous winter storm" that would last through today in California. Blizzard warnings were posted in the Sierra Nevada and Southern California mountain ranges, where as much as 5 feet of snow was expected.

Cellphones buzzed Friday afternoon with an emergency alert that warned: "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding."

Some places in the flash flood warning zone could see up to 10 inches of rain, the weather service said.

Authorities warned that heavy rainfall could cause debris flow in some areas burned by wildfires in recent years. Evacuation warnings were issued for some areas, with residents urged to be ready to flee at a moment's notice.

Interstate 5, the West Coast's major north-south highway, was closed south of the Oregon border as snow fell to the floor of the Sacramento Valley. A high mountain pass north of Los Angeles also was closed for hours before finally reopening late Friday, although traffic was creeping along with a police escort. Avalanche warnings were posted in some areas.

In Michigan, hundreds of thousands of people remained without power Friday after a storm earlier this week coated power lines, utility poles and branches with ice as thick as three-quarters of an inch. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Friday for more accountability on restoration efforts by the state's two largest utilities.

At one point, more than 820,000 customers in Michigan were in the dark. By Friday, that was down to under 700,000, most in the state's populous southeastern corner around Detroit.

Promises of power restoration by Sunday, when low temperatures were expected to climb back above zero, were of little consolation.

"We've not had an ice storm in the last 50 years that has impacted our infrastructure like this," said Trevor Lauer, president of Detroit-based DTE Electric.

At least three people have died in the storms. A Michigan firefighter died Wednesday after coming in contact with a downed power line, while in Rochester, Minn., a pedestrian died after being hit by a city-operated snowplow. Authorities in Portland, Ore., said a person died of hyperthermia.

Much of Portland, was shut down with icy roads not expected to thaw until Saturday after the city's second-heaviest snowfall on record this week -- nearly 11 inches. Officials opened six overnight shelters.

In Northern California, snow piled up across Santa Cruz County as roads closed and motorists were forced to abandon their cars. In the San Francisco Bay Area, hundreds of people drove up to 2,500-foot Mount Tamalpais to play in the snow -- a rarity in the area.

In Southern California, flood watches and warnings were in effect through this afternoon for some coastal regions and valleys, with the potential for rainfall causing flooding and debris flow in some areas burned by wildfires in recent years.

Some schools in Nevada and northern Arizona were closed, and a Major League Soccer season-opening game in Southern California was postponed.

Evacuation warnings also were issued in Ventura County for four areas considered unstable after being hit hard by storms last month.

The storm has added to major precipitation from December and January "atmospheric rivers" that improved California's drought outlook, but authorities who allocate water to farms, cities and industries remain cautious because of a recent history of abrupt changes in hydrologic conditions.

The weather service said temperatures could drop far below normal in the region, posing a special risk to homeless people.

Information for this article was contributed by Haven Daley, Claire Rush, Corey Williams, Scott Sonner, Margaret Stafford, Sarah Brumfeld and staff members of The Associated Press.

In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, vehicles drive in the snow near the 2,200 ft summit of San Marcos Pass along Highway 154 in Santa Barbara County, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)







A parks employee puts up a closed sign Friday at the entrance to Mount Tamalpais State Park in Mill Valley, Calif., as a dangerous winter storm takes hold. While the West Coast was dealing with the latest system, thousands of people in Michigan remained without power after one of the worst ice storms in decades. More photos at arkansasonline.com/225winter23/. (AP/Haven Daley)











