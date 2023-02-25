WRESTLING: ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL STATE TOURNAMENT NOTEBOOK

There are times in life when you prove to everyone you're a winner, even when you lose.

Perhaps no one personified it better Friday than Springdale Har-Ber freshman Daniel Baker, who lost his first match 10-0 at the Arkansas High School State Wrestling Tournament at the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.

Baker competes despite a birth defect that led to an amputation of his lower right leg when he was 17 months old. Despite Friday's loss, Baker shook hands with the winner and hurried over to congratulate the opposing coaches.

He then sat down with his head held high and positive attitude intact.

"I'm coming out here to wrestle, whether I win or lose," Baker said. "I'm a first-year wrestler, and I'm coming here with a positive attitude to learn and get better."

Baker was at Springdale Central Junior High when he was approached by Har-Ber assistant coach John Nichols.

"I'm a teacher at Central and [Baker] walks by, and he's got one leg. I say, 'Hey, I want you to watch a video of a one-legged national champion, Anthony Robles from Arizona State, because you're going to wrestle for Har-Ber next year.' "

Robles won the NCAA individual wrestling championship in the 125-pound weight class in 2011 despite being born with one leg. No one can predict how successful Baker will eventually become, but his positive attitude and work ethic suggests he's do just fine, especially considering he's only a freshman.

"It's a battle every day," Baker said. "Whether it's in a match or in practices, I'm learning to do things a bit differently. It's all about trying to improve and get better."

PAGEANT QUEEN DOES WELL

The notion that girls shouldn't participate in male-dominated activities has long been obliterated, but it's a change that didn't come swiftly, especially in the sport of wrestling.

Just ask Vivi Edwards, a senior at Searcy, the girls defending state champions in Class 5A.

Not only is Edwards a top athlete, but she's a beauty contestant who was selected Miss White County Fair Queen in 2022.

"Every single time I get announced at an event, even at the pageants, when they say I'm a member of the Searcy Lady Lions wrestling team, the faces they make are very-wide eyed," Edwards said. "There's some open jaws, maybe some women looking at their husbands or significant other like, 'she wrestles?' I really don't take offense to it. It should be more common, more accepted, but I enjoy that reaction because I'm living proof you can do both.

"Just because you walk around in heels and with makeup on doesn't mean you can't come out on the mat and kick some butt."

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Wrestling is no different than any other sport in that multiple people within the same family are involved.

That's true with Justin Crutchmer (190 pounds), who is going for his fourth state championship for Lake Hamilton. Justin's father Kevin Crutchmer is the head wrestling coach at Ouachita Baptist University. Both of Justin's older brothers, Brian Crutchmer and Kyle Crutchmer, were also involved with wrestling.

"Coming from a family that wrestles is a plus all the way around," Justin Crutchmer said. "From what I can remember, seems like we've been wrestling every single day whether it was in the living room floor, the kitchen, or the bedroom. My dad, especially, he's done so much for me to become a better wrestler."

Wrestling maybe coming to an end for Crutchmer, an outside linebacker who signed to play football with Oklahoma State. But he encourages any high school athlete, especially football players, to take up the sport of wrestling.

"It helps tremendously," Crutchmer said. "It helps to make you light on your feet and makes your explosiveness so much better than if you didn't wrestle."

HUSBAND-WIFE TEAM

The husband and wife team of Jerry and Megan Evans of Searcy have no issues working together.

Jerry is the head wrestling coach at Searcy and Megan is a volunteer assistant. The Lady Lions are the defending state champions in the girls division, which has been spilt into two this year.

"Really, this is the best situation for us," Jerry Evans said. "I coached football before and had to be away from the family almost the entire season. Now, we get to be together every day and talk about what we see that's going on out here. We got to bounce ideas off one another and it works for us."

Megan isn't shy about offering an opinion, but she said her husband has to final say.

"We have discussions, but it really only works if you have a head coach," she said. "There's a third coach, another assistant, Quint Ashburn, and he can be the moderator sometimes. Ultimately, Jerry has to make the final decision, but definitely, there's been many a discussions in our house about what would be the best course of action. We're very different people, but that's why it works."

And why do they do it, besides added time together?

"It's our passion," Jerry and Megan answered in unison.

EARLY LEADERS

Team championships and individual titles will be decided today in all divisions for the boys and girls at the Arkansas High School State Wrestling Tournament.

In the girls 5A Division, defending state champion Searcy had the lead with 82 points after Friday. Sylvan Hills is second with 70 points and Mountain Home a distant third with 40 points. Rogers leads 6A with 62 points, followed by Little Rock Central with 40 points and Springdale with 40.

The Pottsville boys hold a slim 34-27.5 lead over Gravette in the 1A-4A Division. No other team has more than 15.5 points. There's a close race in Class 5A between Van Buren (35), Mountain Home (32) and Searcy (30.).

The race is just as intense in Class 6A with Cabot (35), Bentonville (30), defending state champion Rogers Heritage (29) and Springdale Har-Ber (27) all bunched together.