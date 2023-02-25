Zelenskyy: Tomorrow worth fight





KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security.

It was Ukraine's "longest day," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, but the country's dogged resistance a year on has proven that "every tomorrow is worth fighting for."

On a day of commemorations, reflection and tears, the Ukrainian president's defiant tone captured the national mood of resilience in the face of Europe's biggest and deadliest war since World War II. Zelenskyy, who has become a symbol of Ukraine's refusal to bow to Moscow, said Ukrainians proved themselves to be invincible during "a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity."

"We have been standing for exactly one year," Zelenskyy said. Feb. 24, 2022, he said, was "the longest day of our lives. The hardest day of our modern history. We woke up early and haven't fallen asleep since."

Ukrainians wept at memorials for their tens of thousands of dead -- a toll growing inexorably as fighting rages in eastern Ukraine in particular.

Although Friday marked the anniversary of the full-scale invasion, combat between Russian-backed forces and Ukrainian troops has raged in the country's east since 2014. New drone video from eastern Ukraine for The Associated Press showed how the town of Marinka has been razed, along with others.

The killing continued: Russian shelling killed another three civilians and wounded 19 others in the most recent 24-hour spell, Ukraine's presidential office said.

Around the country, Ukrainians looked back at a year that changed their lives and at the clouded future.

"I can sum up the last year in three words: Fear, love, hope," Oleksandr Hranyk, a school director in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, said.

Lining up in the capital, Kyiv, to buy anniversary commemorative postage stamps, Tetiana Klimkova described her heart as "falling and hurting."

Still, "this day has become a symbol for me that we have survived for a whole year and will continue to live," she said. "On this day, our children and grandchildren will remember how strong Ukrainians are mentally, physically, and spiritually."

Air raid alarms didn't sound Friday in Kyiv, alleviating concerns that Russia might unleash another barrage of missiles to pile yet more sadness on Ukraine on the anniversary. Still, the government recommended that schools move classes online and office employees were asked to work from home.

Even as they rode Kyiv's subway to work, bought coffee and got busy, Ukrainians were unavoidably haunted by thoughts of loss and memories of when missiles struck, troops rolled across Ukraine's borders and a refugee exodus began a year ago.

Back then, there were fears the country might fall within weeks. Zelenskyy referred to those dark moments in a video address.

"We fiercely fought for every day. And we endured the second day. And then, the third," he said. "And we still know: Every tomorrow is worth fighting for."

The anniversary was also poignant for the parents of children born exactly a year ago as bombs began killing and maiming.

"It's a tragedy for the whole country, for every Ukrainian," said Alina Mustafaieva, who gave birth to daughter Yeva that day.

"My family was lucky. We didn't lose anyone or anything. But many did, and we have to share this loss together," she said.

WORLD SALUTES

Tributes to Ukraine's resilience took place in other countries. The Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Colosseum in Rome were among monuments illuminated in Ukraine's colors -- yellow and blue. In Berlin, a wrecked Russian tank was put on display.

In Brussels, they sang Ukraine's national anthem in the rain. Many of the hundreds of people gathered Friday in front of the European Parliament in Brussels had tears in their eyes as the crowd shouted, "Glory to Ukraine!"

Inna Mishchenko, an artist from Kyiv, held a poster she had made last March after fleeing to Belgium. It featured a painting of a Ukrainian woman and a plea: "Don't bomb Ukraine."

In Sydney, they gathered to pray. And in London, they hung paper angels from the ceiling of the Ukrainian Catholic Church, in honor of the children who have died in the war.

In Britain, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led a minute of silence to mark the anniversary. Outside the Russian Embassy in London, the street -- which activists had a day earlier painted in the blue and yellow of Ukraine's flag -- was set to be renamed "Kyiv Road" by the Westminster City Council.

A series of torchlight processions took place in several Italian cities, including in Naples, Milan and Rome. Farther afield, marches and candlelight vigils were held across Australia.

Several commemorative events were also planned in Thailand. A few dozen people draped in Ukrainian flags gathered Friday in front of the Ukrainian Embassy in Bangkok. Some wore T-shirts that read, "I Stand with Ukraine."

In some cities, the mood among Ukraine's supporters was defiant. Protesters in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York held up an effigy of Russian President Vladimir Putin that had bloodied hands and bore a sign that read "murderer."

Anti-war activists in Belgrade, Serbia, left a cake covered with red icing representing blood and a skull on top on a pavement near the Russian Embassy, which police stopped them from approaching.

In Buenos Aires, protesters -- including many Russians who had fled their country and landed in Argentina because of its relatively open immigration policy -- blasted rock anthems condemning the war and stamped their feet against metal barricades in front of the Russian Embassy.

A morning protest in front of the Russian Consulate in Sao Paulo, Brazil, was attended by Brazilians, Ukrainians and Russians alike.

"I didn't want to stay in silence," said Eugenii Oslavskii, who fled Russia with his wife and two daughters in March, just after the war started. He pointed to a poster in the background of Putin's face and the words "Stop the War."

And in Berlin, a group of artists and activists managed to place a destroyed Russian tank, with its turret facing the Russian Embassy, on the city's famous Unter den Linden boulevard. Organizers had campaigned for a year and taken city officials to court to make the display happen.

In Russia, where it is illegal to call the war a war, people found subtler ways to protest Friday. Residents of Moscow and St. Petersburg left flowers at monuments of the Ukrainian poets Larysa Kosach-Kvitka and Taras Shevchenko.

By the afternoon, at least 20 people across the country had been detained for demonstrating against the war, rights groups reported.

A BUSY DAY

The war's one-year mark kept Ukraine's president exceptionally busy. Zelenskyy kicked off the day with an early morning tweet that promised: "We know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!"

He followed that up with his video address, in which he also pledged not to abandon Ukrainians living under Russian occupation.

"One way or another, we will liberate all our lands," he vowed.

He also addressed troops on a Kyiv square and handed out honors, including to the widow and daughter of a fallen soldier, telling them: "We will never forget."

In a Kyiv hospital, he decorated wounded fighters.

Unable to fly by plane from Ukraine while its airspace is closed because of the war, Zelenskyy did the next best thing at his news conference, spending nearly 2½ hours with journalists from around the world. He thanked country after country for its support.

Emotional at times and playful at others, the president offered a glimpse of the people-skills he has used in corralling world leaders to back him and his country's cause.

Zelenskyy pushed again for more Western weaponry, including combat aircraft flown by the Royal Air Force in Britain that its government, led by Sunak, isn't for the moment willing to send.

"Where [are] our aircraft, Typhoon?" Zelenskyy said, switching to speaking in English. "Please ask my friend Rishi."

Ukraine is readying another military push to roll back Russian forces with the help of weaponry that has poured in from the West. NATO member Poland said Friday it had delivered four advanced Leopard 2A4 tanks, making it the first country to hand the German-made armor to Ukraine.

The prime minister of Poland said on a visit to Kyiv more Leopards are coming. Poland's defense minister said contributions from other countries would help form Ukraine's first Leopard battalion of 31 tanks.

"Ukraine is entering a new period, with a new task -- to win," Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

"It will not be easy. But we will manage," he added. "There is rage and a desire to avenge the fallen."

Zelenskyy argued that Ukraine cannot negotiate with Russia while its aggression continues. "Leave our territory. Stop bombing us," he said. He also argued that Putin should be held responsible for war crimes.

"This is not a child who broke something and can be forgiven," he said.

Zelenskyy said one of his biggest disappointments in the invasion was seeing people who could have fought leave the country, a reference to officials who fled. He said a low point was when Russian atrocities were discovered in the recaptured town of Bucha near Kyiv.

"It was very scary," he said. "We saw that the devil is not somewhere out there, but on Earth."

A year on, casualty figures are horrific on both sides, although Moscow and Kyiv keep precise numbers under wraps. Western estimates suggest hundreds of thousands of killed and wounded.

In Kharkiv, Ukrainian serviceman Dmytro Kovalenko was buried Friday in the city's main cemetery for soldiers, which has added 15 new rows of graves this past year.

Kovalenko was killed Monday in the fiercely contested eastern city of Bakhmut. Those saying final goodbyes included Andrii Zatsorenko, a friend who lay red carnations on the grave.

"I never thought I'd be giving him flowers," Zatsorenko said.

"The war will not end soon," he added. "We have a powerful enemy."

Information for this article was contributed by John Leicester, Hanna Arhirova, Samya Kullab, Vasilisa Stepanenko, Yuras Karmanau, Dasha Litvinov, Joanna Kozlowska, Monika Scislowska and Sophiko Megrelidze of The Associated Press and by Anushka Patil of The New York Times.

Olha Kosianchuk, 64, cries during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start of the Russia Ukraine war, in Bucha, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Olha's husband was killed during the occupation of Bucha by Russian troops during the first weeks of the war. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)



Ukrainian Armed Forces and representatives from each Interflex nation, arrive for a minute's silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Downing Street, in London, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)



A message written on a dirty and broken mirror reads "Ukraine will prevail" inside the badly damaged school No. 62, placed on the road where the first clashes between the Russian and Ukrainian forces took place a year ago, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's leader pledged Friday to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians marked the somber anniversary of the Russian invasion that upended their lives and Europe's security. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)



People pay their respects as soldier carry the coffin of soldier Roman Tsyhanskyi during a funeral ceremony outside the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Tsyhanskyi died near Bakhmut a week ago.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



A local resident walks along a street in Orihiv, Zaporizhzhya region, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Ukraine's president pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that he called "the longest day of our lives." (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)







Sophia Hubiak clutches a Ukrainian flag Friday as she cries at the grave of her father, soldier Yurii Hubiak, during his funeral at a cemetery in Lviv in western Ukraine. Hubiak was killed in fighting near Bakhmut a week ago. After a year of war, casualties on both sides are high. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)







Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a commemorative event Friday in Kyiv, Ukraine. In defiant remarks, Zelenskyy said Ukrainians proved invincible during “a year of pain, sorrow, faith and unity.” (AP/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)











