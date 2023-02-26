12 couples get marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 14

Dylan Michael Crosswhite, 25, and Hannah Sabelle Foster, 24, both of Stillwater, Okla.

Christopher R. Cleveland Jr., 33, and Elisa Kathleen Lee, 38, both of Fort Smith

Vanh Chanchome, 60, and Mina Pock Lekdavanh, 41, both of Fort Smith

Marcus Ladarren Roland, 50, and Terri Amanda Conway, 46, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Harry A. Keeton Jr., 47, and Cassandra Lynn Arie, 40, both of Eufaula, Okla.

Sammy Mohammed Abbass, 37, and Shalene Raschell Davis, 33, both of Barling

George Lee Bray, 28, and Jessica Louise Sutton, 28, both of Fort Smith

Jason Brian Becker, 49, and Amanda Kaye Combs, 47, both of Barling

John Taylor Goodson, 30, Fort Smith, and Anna Gabrielle Tennant, 29, Van Buren

Daniel J. Potter, 55, and Tessa Faye Boggs, 32, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 15

Corey Weston Williams, 26, Alma, and Cheyenne Maria Vines, 26, Fort Smith

Mychael Allen Thompson, 35, and Cynthia Ray Gean LaRue, 23, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 17

Phillip Alexander Sanders, 28, and Shelby Paige Byers, 26, both of Mansfield

Parker Lee Hollinsaid, 23, Greenwood, and Kaitlin G. Danhour, 25, Edmond, Okla.

Mariano Garcia-Lopez, 46, and Sandra Yanira Montano Contreras, 41, both of Fort Smith

Bruno James Bloede, 34, Greenwood, and Jade Jolene Gillooley, 34, Midland

Wyatt Aaron Benjamin, 28, and Teighlor Elissa Brewton, 27, both of Justin, Texas

Colton Atley Key, 24, and Katelynn Brook Lindley, 24, both of Fort Smith

Jeremy Lee Abrell, 36, and Caitlin Ashley Ferguson, 30, both of Lawton, Okla.

Nicholas Adam Strack, 28, and Tiffany Annette Roberts, 34, both of Barling