5x5: Korey McKelvy of Dandelion Heart working on new solo album

Korey McKelvy is ready to take you to "The Other Side of the Mountain." She's a prolific musician who has been part of several Northwest Arkansas bands over the years. She's well known for Dandelion Heart, an all-female Americana band; Deepwood Mac, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band; and for jumping on stage with '90s country band, Neon Moon. Now the singer-songwriter is working to get her EP, "The Other Side of the Mountain," off the ground. She plays an EP release show on May 7 at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. McKelvy stopped by our podcast studio to talk about the songs and raising money to complete the EP, which features her bandmates from Dandelion Heart. This is an excerpt from that interview:

Q. Tell me a little more about your solo EP, "The Other Side of the Mountain." I read that you said that these were "transitional" and "transformative" songs about your life. So can you tell us a little bit about those songs?

A. I went through a lot of changes over the past few years really -- becoming a mom, transitioning into a different world in nursing, ending a very long relationship and just really getting to a place where I was needing to figure myself out again to see what I wanted out of life and what direction I really wanted to be going, and just really to [to focus] on my own personal well being. These songs are really a reflection of that. ...





Q. Where have you been recording this EP?

A. I've been recording at Homestead Recording ... Eric Witthans is the owner of that studio, and I've been admiring his music and his partner, Mary, her music, for a long time and so really glad to be able to collaborate with him.

Q. [To make this album] you've been taking some contributions online through Venmo?

A. I'll be honest, I haven't gotten a lot of traction with that. I've been trying to subtly just share and promote a little bit because we just have so many wonderful musicians in this area. People are always doing projects and always sharing things, and I support that fully. I guess I didn't want to just be like another person [asking for money]. That being said, if anybody feels like this is something that they would like to support. I've got Venmo, PayPal. What I had offered originally was to send digital links to anyone who donated any amount, period. And now I think I'm gonna probably work on putting together some presale packages -- T-shirt and CD and sticker -- and just kind of see if people might be interested in that.

Q. Is that something you've done with Dandelion Heart?

A. I've done Kickstarters in the past. So the Kickstarter concept is people basically donate the money for a reward, could be a T-shirt, could be a CD, could be a concert from the band. Then once the album or project is completed, then those rewards are all fulfilled after. So it's basically just like a giant presale thing, which is really so helpful. But I've done three of them in the past. I just was like, you know, I'm gonna really try hard to do this myself this time around. I have struggled through it, and I'm proud of myself.

Q. I imagine it's got to be hard [to fundraise for yourself] because when you're in a band, you can always say, 'Well, I work with these wonderful musicians, and everyone should support them.' But when it's yourself, it's a little different?

A. You're right. I think we all kind of struggle with impostor syndrome sometimes. It's like: Am I doing the right thing? Is this good enough for people? ... It's so cliche, but we are all our own worst critic. We are always, I think, questioning if what we're doing is meaningful to others. I know it's meaningful to myself. And that's the most important thing to me.

Keep up with Korey McKelvy at www.koreymckelvymusic.com.

