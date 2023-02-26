Arkansas achievers

Lizbeth Juarez-Bartolo has won the University Transportation Centers' Outstanding Student of the Year award, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation. She is a civil engineering graduate student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. The award is in recognition of her continued research in transportation planning, transportation policy and infrastructure systems.

Shelley Simpson, president of J.B. Hunt, will receive the Economics Arkansas Excellence in Free Enterprise Award on March 15 at the Embassy Suites Convention Center in Rogers. The Excellence in Free Enterprise award honors those who promote success in the free market. Economics Arkansas will recognize Simpson for her innovative leadership and commitment to company-wide advancement. Previous recipients include Sam Walton (posthumously), J.B. and Johnelle Hunt, and Don Tyson (posthumously).

Douglas Rhoads has been named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world's largest general scientific society and publisher of the journal Science. As one of only 20 fellows representing the Section on Agriculture, Food & Renewable Resources, Rhoads was chosen by his peers and colleagues for advancing science and its applications in service to society. The organization elected a total of 505 fellows across 24 scientific sections. Rhoads is director of the Interdisciplinary Graduate Program in Cell and Molecular Biology, a graduate degree program he helped establish at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Cory Mixdorf has been awarded a Global Music Award -- "Outstanding Achievement for an Instrumental Album" -- for his debut album, "Songs & Elegies." He is an associate professor of trombone at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Joining Mixdorf on the album is U of A piano professor Miroslava Panayotova. The Global Music Awards is an international music competition that celebrates independent musicians and is widely recognized by industry insiders as giving legitimacy to highly talented artists.

Derek Settles, alumnus of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has been honored with the 2023 Black Engineer of the Year Award STEM Outstanding Achievement Award. Settles won in the Modern-Day Technology Leader category, which recognizes a commitment to shaping the future of STEM fields. Settles is a supervisor for Interior Engineering at Textron Aviation, where he manages the Cabin Electrical Systems team.

Cole Carper, 17, a visually impaired athlete from Little Rock, will be taking part in this week's U.S. Association of Blind Athletes' Winter Ski Festival in Breckenridge, Colo. Blind skiers and snowboarders from across the U.S., including Colorado, will navigate the slopes of Breckenridge with guides March 2-4. This year's group of seven participants range in age from 9 to 56 and represent six different states. Now in its 14th year, this annual event is hosted by the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes and coordinated by the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center.

Ana Bridges, a professor in the Department of Psychological Science at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has been elected to serve as the 2024 president of the National Latinx Psychological Association. For the past two years, Bridges has also served as the organization's treasurer and acting secretary. The association's mission is to "generate and advance psychological knowledge and foster its effective application for the benefit of the Latinx population."

Brianna Harvey, who is from Genoa Central High School, has been awarded a Chancellor's Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The award is for $3,400 per academic year. Harvey plans to pursue a degree in social work.

The Arkansas Minority Health Commission has awarded $27,500 in scholarships to 29 minority students pursuing careers in health care and public health for the Spring 2023 school semester.

Part-time students receiving scholarships are:

Christy Vick-Perry, Little Rock, University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College.

Aarionna Richardson, Altheimer, Southeast Arkansas College.

Romonda Weston, Pine Bluff, Southeast Arkansas College.

Full-time students receiving scholarships are:

Amie Brint, Little Rock, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Amond Baker, Little Rock, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Esmeralda Almaras-Mora, Rogers, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Martin Morales, Little Rock, University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Quinyatta Mumford, Little Rock, University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

FaSeeia Preston, Pine Bluff, University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

Pricila Tinajero, Wilmar, University of Arkansas at Monticello.

Jaedyn Lee, Mabelvale, Arkansas State University.

Onika Gibson-Lovett, Pine Bluff, Arkansas State University.

Mary Allen-Rodger, Little Rock, University of Arkansas – Pulaski Technical College.

Paige Thomas, Benton, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Zhipping Xu, Fayetteville, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Ashley Allen, Crossett, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Shelbi Barnes, Bentonville, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Ashanti Cooper, Altheimer, Baptist Health College Little Rock.

Wendy Magbanua, Benton, Baptist Health College Little Rock.

Kennedi Mayweather, Little Rock, Baptist Health College Little Rock.

Amity Scott, Maumelle, Baptist Health College Little Rock.

Jermayia Brown, England, University of Central Arkansas.

Jamauria Byrd, Pine Bluff, University of Central Arkansas.

Sabrina Gonzales, Blytheville, University of Central Arkansas.

Kalyndria McGown, Pine Bluff, University of Central Arkansas.

Lorian Walls, Benton, University of Central Arkansas.

Danyel White, Conway, University of Central Arkansas.

Darrick Rose Jr., Benton, Henderson State University.

Lakendra Williams, Pine Bluff, Jefferson Regional Medical Center School of Nursing.

