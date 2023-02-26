Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Dorothy J. Jenkins, 9511 Ark. 5 North, Lot 5, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
ALMA Patti Jean Rush, 1714 Edwards Road, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
AUSTIN Johnny Hill, 514 Katie Lane, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Bobby Hill, 514 Katie Lane, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Aldon Clois Bell, 1249 Newport Road, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
BEE BRANCH Steven Ray Holcomb, 644 Pine Mtn. Road, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lacey Christine Holcomb, 644 Pine Mtn. Road, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
BELLA VISTA Sandra Fay Miller, 23 Hambleton Drive, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
BENTON Kimberly L. Farid, 603 Bendbrook Court, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
James Eric Walthall, 1123 Scenic Way St., Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mystie K. Cantrell, 329 Gathering House Road, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
BIGELOW Patricia Jernigan, 330 Harley Lane, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
BISMARCK Kristen N. Robbins, 200 Logan Lane, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
BROCKWELL Jeffrey Robert Zoellick, 133 Whispering Oaks Road, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Joel J Raven, 1809 Oak Hill Road, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Desirae Denise Cantrell, 3310 Whirlwind, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
CABOT Daphne Kay Edwards, 614 N Jackson, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Lenora G Wiggins, 3771 Carrington Road, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Jack Dennis Richardson, 508 E. Busbee St., Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Debra Ellen Richardson, 508 E. Busbee St., Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Anthony Dewayne Walker, 605 Lear Ave., Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shelba M. McCoy, 957 McCullough St., Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
CAVE CITY Jimmy Davis, P.O. Box 203, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sherrie Davis, P.O. Box 203, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
CHIDESTER Frank Tyrone McDore II, 4536 Ark. 24, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
CLARKSVILLE Steven Levi Jordan Killough, 209 S. Hill St., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kendra Michelle Killough, 209 S. Hill St., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
CONWAY Joanne Emmons, 1970 Rich Smith Lane, Apt C-8, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Willie Lee McClinton, 1525 Clifton St. Apt. 6, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Elizabeth M. Clemons, 26 Earl Drive, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Melanie Richardson, 1565 Declaration Cove, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Peyton Dodson-Irwin, 1025 S. Donaghey Ave., Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Andrew Taylor Allison, P.O. Box 373, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
EUDORA Nora J. Horton, 1579 Carroll Hill Road, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Preston L. Clark, 920 N. Leverett Ave., Apt. 806, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORDYCE Terra Michelle Nutt, 3416 S. Ark. 79 167, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
FORREST CITY Keuna Adams, 139 Turner Circle Apt. 57, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Amy Leigh Pray, 5014 S. 22nd St., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Casey Dwight Pray, 5014 S. 22nd St., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Bradley Foster Breen, 5800 Grand Ave., No. 805, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
South Town Holdings, LLC, 3300 Cliff Drive, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 11.
GARFIELD William Frank Walters, 15750 Sugar Creek Road, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
HELENA LaShawnette Davis, 1236 Audubon, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
HENSLEY Amanda Lee Woods, 1016 E. Woodson Lateral Road, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOPE Breunna Lenese Martin, 1206 N. Greening, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Tammy L. Muldrow, 1021 W. Sixth, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shunquita Wilson, 1120 W. Seventh St., Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Lukas Jack, 199 Birley Lane, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Lukas Jack, 199 Birley Lane, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Leon Linzy, 405 Hill St., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Fredrick D. Hughes, 6500 Lakewood Drive, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
Cheryl D. Anderson, P.O. Box 6238, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Markeiisa Burnett, 633 Stevenson St., Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Denicia Corbin, P.O. Box 19067, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shaneka D. James, 2525 Judes Court, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
KENSETT Filmore H. Wilson, 1022 W. Wilbur D. Mills Ave., Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
LAVACA Kimberly Deann Jones, 105 W. Houston St., Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
LEOLA William Riley Whiddon, 63 Ark. 46, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
LESLIE Maria Ann Kelley, 400 Little Valley Road, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
LITTLE ROCK Mulazim Kashif Muhammad, 1908 Michael Drive, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Stacy Beard, 20 Lihigh Court, Apt. A, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Chandra L. Lee, 2000 Reservoir Road, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
Whitney Jackson, 3820 West St., Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Latonya A. Clay, 5816 W. 59th St., Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Valencia J. Swopes, 1801 Champlin Drive, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Tequela Ramsey, 10312 Republic Lane, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kiara Siete-Joanna Williams, 17 Karon Court, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Beverly M. King, 7601 N. Chicot Road, Apt. 18M, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Rodger Milton, 8200 Winterwood Drive, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sandy Milton, 8200 Winterwood Drive, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kimberly R. Smith, 1901 Sanford Drive, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Joseph Jackson, 8021 Preston Drive, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Daise Piggee, 3205 S. Ringo St., Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
MABELVALE Zackery E. Earley, 8707 Hicks Road, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Charles Alan Berry, 19601 Robinwood Lane, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
MAGNOLIA Lincoln L. James, 900 Maple St., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Rose M James, 900 Maple St., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Omie Jean Beasley, 604 Homer, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
MC CRORY Paul D. Kissinger, 908 N. Johnson St., Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN VIEW Sonya Gail Jones, 407 Huges Ave., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAINBURG Tina Marie Conger, 704 Graham St., Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
NEWPORT Willis Hampton, 1707 McLarty Drive, Apt. 19, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
NORMAN Katelyn Desiree Arter, 227 Caddo Ave, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Karen J. Gentry, 2200 West Short 17th St., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Pamela K. Johnson, 258 Melrose Circle, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Felix Harris, 1032 Brantley Ave., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Sheila Harris, 1032 Brantley Ave., Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
James E Mergenschroer, P.O. Box 1644, Feb. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Mary Frances McKeown, 7700 Oak Ridge Road, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Matthew McMurry, 3921 North Cypress St., Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Clarence Stewart, 43 Stanwood Loop, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Shandra Stewart, 43 Stanwood Loop, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
OZARK Jacky Kimbriel, 8611 Beulah-land Drive, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Jacky Kimbriel, 8611 Beulahland Drive, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Joshua Allen Elliott, 803 Kennedy St., Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Catrina A. Bateman, 3105 Case St., Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
PIGGOTT Steven Shane Underwood, 9003 U.S. 62, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
Melissa Rose Underwood, 9003 U.S. 62, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF Gerald Sharum Holloway, 2310 Kyle St., Feb. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
Destyni Cherelle Williams, 4204 Palmer Road, Feb. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
PORTLAND McKenzie D. Woods, P.O. Box 463, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
POTTSVILLE Gary Martin Lovell, 2333 SR 363, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
Brenda Kay Lovell, 2333 SR 363, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 13.
QUITMAN Dawn R. Davis, 375 Oldspringfield Road, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Rodney Wages, 1214 E. O St., Apt. B, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
Sharla Wages, 1214 E. O St., Apt. B, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.
SCRANTON Joseph Dwain Hall, 209 S. 12th St., Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Kari Renee Hall, 209 S. 12th St., Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
Erin Rachele Stovall, 14448 E. Ark. 197, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Canaan Swiger, 10794 U.S. 270 East, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
Montana Swiger, 10794 U.S. 270 East, Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Reggie Louden, 11640 Rocky Point Court, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
Stephanie Louden, 11640 Rocky Point Court, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Olivia F. Macias-Castleman, 2102 Sweetwater Ranch Ave., Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 7.
STEPHENS Daryl Duane Rogers, 661 Columbia Road, Feb. 21, 2023, Chapter 13.
TEXARKANA Barbara O'Guinn, 3605 Beech St., Feb. 20, 2023, Chapter 13.
TUCKERMAN William Charles Alery, 505 First St., Feb. 22, 2023, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Angela H. McDonald, 311 Kingsway Drive, Feb. 17, 2023, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Joshua Arthur-Ray Walker, 305 Maddox St., Feb. 20, 2023, Chapter 7.
WILTON Christopher Newton, P.O. Box 27, Feb. 19, 2023, Chapter 13.
WOODSON Tia Y Dunlap, P.O. Box 117, Feb. 16, 2023, Chapter 7.