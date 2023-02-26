The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 16

Lauren and Joseph Hill, Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 17

Leigh and Andrew Chism, Little Rock, son.

Yolanda and Samuel Gomillion, Mabelvale, son.

Feb. 18

Candice and Eric Chabotte, Little Rock, daughter.

Hope and Kyle Hensley, Lonoke, son.

Callie Boyce and Gabriel Baralla, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 20

Brianna and Joshua Haney, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 21

Briana and Blake Green, North Little Rock, daughter.

Feb. 22

Natalie and Travis Mosley, Benton, son.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK

Feb. 19

Glenda Jennings, North Little Rock, son.

Feb. 21

April Kendrick, England, son.

Feb. 22

Megan and Garnett Ryals, North Little Rock, son.

Bryanna Jones and Jason Harrison II, DeValls Bluff, daughter.

Feb. 23

Megan and Daniel Brooks, Searcy, son.

Megan Richardson and Zachery Ballard, Cabot, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Feb. 14

Bratoria Rashawn and Allen Lowery, Little Rock, son.

Feb. 17

Audrey and Robby Retting, Searcy, son.

Katlyn Wilson and Michael Johnson, Jonesboro, daughter.

Feb. 20

Kishawna and Lorenzo Reynolds, Little Rock, son.