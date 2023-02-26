Bledsoe submits resignation as Arkansas surgeon general

Surgeon General of Arkansas Greg Bledsoe resigned on Friday after eight years in the role, he said in a tweet.

The tweet did not hint at what was in store for Bledsoe, who was appointed by then-Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2015 and ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant-governor last year.

"I wish [Gov. Sarah Huckabee-Sanders] & her admin tremendous success as they lead our state," Bledsoe said in his tweet, referring to Sanders by her Twitter handle. "I know they will do an excellent job."

A message left with Bledsoe asking about his reasons for resigning and his future plans was not returned Saturday afternoon.

In 2020, Bledsoe was a part of the state government's response to the covid-19 pandemic, warning Arkansans in late March to take the virus seriously by social distancing and quarantining as necessary.

Bledsoe attended medical school at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and completed an international emergency medicine fellowship and a master's degree in public health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, his website states.

In 2002, Bledsoe was the personal physician to former President Bill Clinton during his tour of Africa. He traveled to Uganda and Senegal in 2003 with the advance team for then-President George W. Bush's Africa visit.