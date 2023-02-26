BOYS SOCCER: Northside senior Perez hopes to bring state title back to Fort Smith

COVER STORY

Cesar Perez | Fort Smith Northside

Cesar Perez remembers exactly where he was when Fort Smith Northside won its last soccer state championship in 2018.

The senior was a seventh grader watching from the stands, daydreaming of being on that field one day.

"I remember coming to a couple of games that year when I was growing up playing here," Perez said. "And here I am now. I was really just imagining my future here and really wanting to play at that level. I could see early on this program was special. I wanted to be a part of it all."

Perez has been a part of it and then some. He put together a junior season of 31 goals and six assists to solidify himself as one of the best players in the entire state.

He helped guide the Grizzlies to a runner-up finish in the 6A state tournament, losing 3-1 in the finals to Conway. With Fort Smith Northside and Southside set to host the state tournament this season, Perez is no longer daydreaming of winning a state title. He wants to make it happen in his final year as a Grizzly.

"Hosting state just makes everything two times better," Perez said. "Knowing we are going to play on our home field, we know what the goal is. We want to get back to the finals. We will hopefully win some games in Fort Smith then bring the trophy back."

If the Grizzlies are able to make another deep run with nine starters returning, Coach Mauricio Maciel knows they will get there behind the right and left feet of Perez.

"He is a natural game-changer," Maciel said. "If you do not defend him properly, he will get behind you and use his powerful and accurate shot. That combination is close to none. The guys know that he is different and they feed off that energy. Just in practice, he makes everyone around him better because he goes full speed all the time.

"He encourages his teammates and really cares about them."

As much as Perez, now a four-year starter and a team captain, is dreaming big of winning Northside's third-ever state title, he said he wants to enjoy the journey as well. There have been many highs and lows for him in his high school career.

Perez's father, Cesar Perez Sr., tragically passed away during the summer of Perez's junior year. Perez said his teammates were there for him at the toughest part of his life and now he wants to be there for them as 11 other seniors embark on their final high school year.

"There is so much excitement for this season with 11 other brothers out here finishing our last season," Perez said. "I grew up with these guys and we've played together since club soccer when we were six. They've had my back big time since the situation with my dad. They are family to me. For us to go out here and try to win state with these guys, it means everything to me."

....

PRIME 11 | Top players to watch in 2023

Juan De La Rosa | Clarksville

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-11

THE SCOOP De La Rosa, who earned all-state honors last year, returns to his goalie position to lead the defense that issued just .68 goals per game last year while finishing runner-up in the Class 4A state tournament. ... The Panthers allowed just one goal in the initial three games of the state tournament, which included back-to-back shutouts before losing to rival Farmington 4-3 in the finals. ... They'll seek another deep push with De La Rosa, Blay Soe, Sah Htoo, Eric Trevino and Shar Paw playing big roles.

...

Lucas Thompson | Bentonville West

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-8

THE SCOOP Thompson, a team captain, returns now as a four-year starter with plenty of experience off last year's quarterfinals team, as he played the most minutes of any position player. ... From his midfield position, he controls the pace of the game and is described by coaches as the team's engine. ... Thompson returns alongside Uriel Herrera (seven goals, two assists), Ethan Carlson (three-year defensive starter) and Jerson Calderon (two goals, two assists).

...

Herman Ico | Springdale

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Ico made save after save as the keeper last year for the Bulldogs and helped guide the defense, which allowed just .71 goals per contest in 6A-West play. ... Springdale made it to the 6A state tournament quarterfinals last year, losing a 3-2 matchup against Fort Smith Northside. ... Ico, Bryan Bartolo (scored seven goals and had four assists as a sophomore), Johnny Alcala (won state title as freshman starter) and Brandon Barron (reigning 6A-West newcomer of the year) all return for the Bulldogs.

...

Jorge Cervantes | Farmington

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP Cervantes, who earned all-state honors last year, returns to provide a key attacking option for the defending 4A state champions who scored two goals per game last year. ... Cervantes found the back of the net for a clutch goal and a 3-2 lead in the 55th minute of the title game against Clarksville. ... He looks to work alongside Fayetteville transfer Tytus Brown to help create attacking chances all season.

...

Drew White | Farmington

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-0

THE SCOOP White, who made all-conference last season, is a three-year starter and is set to make his impact as a center defensive midfielder. ... The Cardinals allowed just one goal per game last season in their championship season. ... White is described as a swiss army knife that is a good leader and always gives great effort.

...

Graham Witte | Fayetteville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-3

THE SCOOP Witte, who was selected for all-state last year, is set for a third season as a starter and the leader of the Bulldog defense that issued just .57 goals per game last year while winning the 6A-West conference championship. ... Witte, who also plays basketball, is described by teammates and coaches as very athletic and has instincts that most don't have at the high school level. ...

...

Theo Wadlin | Bentonville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 6-0

THE SCOOP Wadlin is a dynamic forward that puts a lot of pressure on defenses after finishing with five goals and three assists last year. ... After playing a contributing attacking role last year, the all-conference honoree is projected to be a big focus of the offense. ... Bentonville, which finished second in the 6A-West last year, was a semifinalist in the 6A state tournament with a 4-2 loss to eventual champion Conway.

...

Brandon Gallardo | Rogers Heritage

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Gallardo, who made the all-state team last year and was the newcomer of the year as a sophomore, returns to play a forward spot for Rogers Heritage after finishing with seven goals and five assists last year. ... The War Eagles finished fifth in the 6A-West but made a run in the state tournament to make it back-to-back seasons as a semifinalist. ... Heritage as a No. 5-seed took down No. 4-seed Little Rock Central, No. 1-seed Fayetteville and lost 1-0 to No. 2-seed Fort Smith Northside.

...

Andrew Mendoza | Van Buren

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-8

THE SCOOP Mendoza returns for the Class 5A runner-up Pointers after scoring five goals and finishing with nine assists. ... Van Buren will be much younger this year with eight sophomores on the varsity team. ... Van Buren graduated a very impactful senior class, but Mendoza, Eric Gallardo (three goals, four assists), Edgar Recinos (one goal as a sophomore) and E.J. Bonilla (allowed one goal per game as keeper) all look to keep the program's success going after making the finals in back-to-back seasons.

...

Jaicy Barroso | Fort Smith Northside

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP Barroso, a member of the 2022 all-state tournament team, finished with two goals and 13 assists last year for the Class 6A runner-up Grizzlies. ... His passing abilities will be needed again to make another deep run in the state tournament, which Fort Smith is hosting his year. ... The Grizzlies shift from the 6A-Central to the 6A-West this season and will be tested early and often.

...

Andy Moreno | Fort Smith Northside

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Moreno, one of 12 seniors on the team this year, is a captain and returns to play a big part of the Northside defense that issued about one goal per game last year. ... He also finished with a goal and seven assists during his junior season. ... Moreno was selected as a member of the all-state tournament team last season after finishing strong in the playoffs.