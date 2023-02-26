Sections
Building Permits

by Angelyn Dupwe | Today at 1:47 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Kinco Constructors, 8820 Carti Way, $890,000.

Luke K.O. Construction, 17701 Chenal Pkwy., U-C, $600,000.

JoAnna Montgomery, 410 S. University Ave., U-130, $200,000.

Baldwin & Shell, 516 Colonel Glenn Plaza Loop, $135,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Liberty Construction, 218 Abington Circle, $640,000.

Andrew Hill Construction, 2311 S. Louisiana St., $380,000.

Coburn Construction, 214 Copper Way, $325,000.

Arkansas Homes and Rentals, 2019 Wright Ave., U-A, $120,000.

Felland Brothers Construction, 58 Fontenay Circle, $120,000.

Best Builders Inc., 25 Chemin Court, $106,000.

Twin Brothers Inc., 522 E. 17th St., $75,000.

Print Headline: Building Permits

