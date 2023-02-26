The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included. Reports from the North Little Rock Police Department were not available last week.

Little Rock

72201

717 W. 7th St., commercial, A-C Specialties, Inc., 1:47 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $4,500.

72204

4112 W. 24th St., residential, Dona Wellen, 2:18 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $550.

2312 Ridge Park Dr., residential, Yashika Gupton, 4:53 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $200.

4818 W. 13th St., residential, Carla Burch, 9:13 a.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $501.

3401 Mabelvale Pike, residential, Adaria McCuien, 11:31 a.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $70.

1617 S. Cedar St., residential, Chris Ford, 6:59 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $4,050.

3414 Dorset Dr., residential, Mark Brown, 1:22 p.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $200.

72205

400 Natural Resources Dr., residential, Passes Rockstar, 5:35 a.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $1,100.

102 Rice St., residential, Ky Stevens, 5:32 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $200.

72206

2115 W. 23rd St., residential, Mandy Scoggin, 8:27 a.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $40.

13721 Eagle Hawk Dr., residential, Edger Escudero Lopez, 9:37 a.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $1,501.

72207

1701 N. Bryant St., residential, Joshua Payne, 5 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $800.

72209

5300 Baseline Road, residential, Isael Avalos Jimenez, 4:35 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $750.

8900 Geyer Springs Road, residential, Linda Hodge, 9:01 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $684.

8701 Interstate 30, residential, Nicholas Lamb, 11:55 a.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $1,101.

8711 Baseline Road, residential, Jeffery Veal, 3:28 a.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $20.

72210

10 Anglers Way, residential, Christopher Post, 8:47 p.m. Feb. 23, property valued at $1,902.

72211

1701 Wellington Village Road, residential, Hunter Harrison, 3:24 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $7.

72227

1221 Reservoir Road, residential, Carla Clay, 5:14 p.m. Feb. 21, property value unknown.

9600 Satterfield Dr., residential, Alexis Sapp, 11:37 a.m. Feb. 23, property value unknown.