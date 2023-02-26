Sections
Chamber’s Women’s Day honorees named

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:16 a.m.
The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will honor 10 women during the International Women’s Day celebration. (Special to The Commercial/Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce)

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 award recipients for the International Women's Day celebration.

Ten women will be recognized at the event March 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main in the Kline Family Foundation Gallery.

Honorees are:

Woman in Public Service: Chief Denise Richardson, Pine Bluff Police Department.

Woman Business Owner: Becky Simpson, Express Employment Professionals.

Woman in Health Care: Laura Beth Shaner, Jefferson Regional Foundation.

Woman in Hospitality: ShaNeisha Robinson, Hampton Inn and Suites.

Woman in Not-For-Profit: Kathy Tynes, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas.

Woman in Manufacturing: Annette Kline, Strong Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Woman in Education: Robbie Williams, retired school administrator.

Woman in Finance/Banking: Janice Acosta, Relyance Bank.

Woman in Law: Karie Bryan; Ramsay, Bridgforth, Robinson & Raley LLP.

Woman in Real Estate: LaRhonda Glover, Premier Real Estate.

The International Women's Day event will feature a charcuterie board, bubbly drinks sponsored by MK Distributor Inc. and live music from "The Vibe."

The community is invited to attend. Tickets are $50 each and the attire is trendy. For tickets, call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Details: Jennifer Kline, chamber director, jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Print Headline: Chamber's Women's Day honorees named

