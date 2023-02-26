Chamber’s Women’s Day honorees named

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the 2023 award recipients for the International Women's Day celebration.

Ten women will be recognized at the event March 8 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the ARTSpace on Main in the Kline Family Foundation Gallery.

Honorees are:

Woman in Public Service: Chief Denise Richardson, Pine Bluff Police Department.

Woman Business Owner: Becky Simpson, Express Employment Professionals.

Woman in Health Care: Laura Beth Shaner, Jefferson Regional Foundation.

Woman in Hospitality: ShaNeisha Robinson, Hampton Inn and Suites.

Woman in Not-For-Profit: Kathy Tynes, Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas.

Woman in Manufacturing: Annette Kline, Strong Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Woman in Education: Robbie Williams, retired school administrator.

Woman in Finance/Banking: Janice Acosta, Relyance Bank.

Woman in Law: Karie Bryan; Ramsay, Bridgforth, Robinson & Raley LLP.

Woman in Real Estate: LaRhonda Glover, Premier Real Estate.

The International Women's Day event will feature a charcuterie board, bubbly drinks sponsored by MK Distributor Inc. and live music from "The Vibe."

The community is invited to attend. Tickets are $50 each and the attire is trendy. For tickets, call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

Details: Jennifer Kline, chamber director, jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com or www.jeffersoncountyalliance.com.