City commission ready for completion of new hangar at Springdale Municipal Airport

SPRINGDALE -- The city is almost ready to open the hangar doors and welcome in the pilots next month to a 100-by-100-foot hangar at the Municipal Airport.

James Smith, director of the Public Works department and airport manager, said the hangar lacks only paving of the apron, the taxiway and the parking lot. Air and ground temperatures must be 48 and rising before the asphalt can be poured, Smith said.

The airport is an important part of Springdale's and the region's economies, local leaders say. The hangar is important to airplane owners, who want to keep their planes in top condition for flying.

The Springdale airport has 15 hangars and 95 bays available for rent, but all are full. Many private hangars also dot the airfield, and some owners rent out space.

The airport has 80-some people on a waiting list wanting to rent a bay. Other area airports report they have wait-lists.

Private owners also are building hangars at the airport for their own use and rental space, from which they can create more revenue.

Location, location, location

Perhaps the main draw to the Springdale Municipal Airport is its location, leaders agree.

Springdale is centrally located in the region, with easy access to traffic going north, south, east and west.

Smith noted executives of Tyson Foods, J.B. Hunt Transport, George's Inc., Brunner & Lay and others either keep jets at the airport or fly out and in on charter flights.

Other business leaders working with the firms will fly in for a meeting and fly out a few hours later.

"We're very proud of the fact that we are the only airport in Northwest Arkansas that you can fly right into the middle of town and rent a car with easy access to other parts of the town and region," said Greg Collier, chairman of the city's Airport Commission. "In other cities, that doesn't happen."

The municipal airport in 2022 was the busiest in the Northwest Arkansas region, after Northwest Arkansas National Airport, according to Federal Aviation Administration records. Springdale logged 37,746 operations in 2022, and the national airport 43,670. An operation is a take-off or landing.

Rogers logged 19,908 operations. Fayetteville had 25,501 and Fort Smith had 23,657.

Bill Rogers, president of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce, suggested anyone spend just an hour at the Springdale airport and watch the corporate jet traffic in and out to get a feel of the importance of the airport.

Dr. Josh Roller, a bariatric surgeon, is building a hangar similar to the city's.

Roller has started construction of his 100-by-100-foot hangar immediately east of the city's hangar.

Roller said he does 90% of his surgeries at Northwest Medical Center - Springdale, but he serves patients from 47 of the 50 states. He said with the revival of downtown Springdale, the city is more of a destination for his patients.

Collier agreed, calling the airport the "front door of Springdale."

More Space

The city's new hangar is one of four planned for the site. The dark gray, metal hangar sits on the east side of the airport near the intersection of Ford Avenue and Old Missouri Road.

Two similar hangars are planned for the north side of the taxiway and another is under construction on the airport's west side.

The Airport Commission for many years discussed building a new hangar somewhere on airport property. Investors were considering building, but did not want to pay for the apron and taxiway, Smith said.

In 2021, the committed $700,000 to the project. The city's money matched two grants from the Arkansas Division of Aeronautics. The city last built a hangar about 10 years ago, said Wyman Morgan. Morgan retired last year as the city's director of finance and administration. That hangar, on Powell Street, included public restrooms and two offices, Morgan said.

Morgan noted the city built hangars in 2002, 2005, 2007 and 2012.

The city quit building because the state quit using its revenue to pay for hangars, he said. Instead the state decided to put its money toward asphalt runways at newer and smaller airports, Morgan said.

Revenues

Private hangars are built through a land lease program with the city, Smith said. Developers own the buildings they erect, but rent the land from the city.

Hangar owners each year pay the city 37 cents a square foot for the land, and the lease lasts nearly 40 years, Smith said.

The owners will pay $3,700 a year for 40 years or $148,000. They also can earn money through rental of bays inside their hangars.

When the lease expires in 40 years, the hangar becomes city property, which it can rent at the going rate.

"That's when the city can really make money on it," Smith said. "It's a long-term investment."

The city earns about $50,000 a year on fuel tax sold to pilots, which goes back into the airport's budget, Morgan said.

The city also receives sales tax funding from airport businesses such as the restaurant, airplane inspections and charter flights. Any business at the airport that collects sales tax would return it to the city, he added.

Collier noted the commission installed a new drainage system before construction started.

The city soon will start building a regional detention pond in the northwest corner of the airport. Part of the city's stormwater mitigation, the pond would help keep Spring Creek in its banks during a 100-year storm.

This project also will change the federal flood maps, eliminating the flood zones in downtown, which should spur investment. The creek runs through downtown with the Razorback Greenway.

New lights are being installed the full length of the east runway, Smith pointed out. Previously, only reflectors lighted the way.

And the city is replacing roofs on many of the airport buildings, Smith said.

The airport was lucky, with only a few lights and fences damaginged city property in last year's March tornado.

Weather is the reason the city needs the hangar.

"They want their planes in a hangar to protect their $5 million, $10 million, $20 million investments," Roller said, adding the hangars saved a lot of planes in last year's tornado.

Smith said Roller probably will open his hangar to larger jets because that's where he sees a need.

Business people often fly into Springdale for meetings and fly back out later in the day or the next day, Smith said. The airplane remains parked on the apron until the meeting is over.

"But if bad weather comes in, we have no place to put them," Smith said. "We are 100% full."

A worker with Backus Concrete operates an excavator Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, as work to prepare for the pouring of a concrete slab for one of a series of hangars continues on the east side of the Springdale Municipal Airport. The site will eventually be home to four hangars which are in short supply and in demand. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Workers from Backus Concrete prepare the ground for a concrete slab Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, as work continues to build a series of hangars on the east side of the Springdale Municipal Airport. The site will eventually be home to four hangars which are in short supply and in demand. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

