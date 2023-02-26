Clearing the path to Bentonville





If only the weather would settle down.

We haven't hit the road to Bentonville since early summer. The need to visit Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary is becoming desperate. Much as we love our central Arkansas art galleries and museums, our desire to head northwest is starting to feel overwhelming.

Crystal Bridges, as I've said many times before, is so much more breathtaking than I expected it to be when it opened Nov. 11, 2011. The term "Museum of American Art" makes it sound like a bunch of dusty portraits of wig-wearing patriots from centuries past. There are plenty of those if that's what you like, but it's the stunning depth, breadth, style and vigor of so much of the rest of the art on display there that makes it one of my favorite Arkansas destinations.

Luckily, our recently sickly dog Paris seems to be in fine fettle, and working remotely is often more effective than showing up in the newsroom.

So spending a weekend in Bentonville is starting to sound like a possibility.

"Seeing One Another: New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection" (which opened Jan. 28) is calling out to me; it'll be on view through Jan. 1, 2024, although getting there sooner is better than later.

This exhibition of works from the Alfred Stieglitz Collection (co-owned by Fisk University in Nashville, Tenn.) along with modern and contemporary objects from the expansive Crystal Bridges collection of art from the U.S., Europe, and Africa, highlights multiple perspectives on how arts connect individuals and groups across time.

Next up: "Diego Rivera's America," March 11-July 31.

Through public murals and paintings, Diego Rivera focuses on families and workers, struggles and celebrations, histories and futures. He envisioned an America that shared an Indigenous past and an industrial future featuring cooperation, rather than divisions. From the early 1920s through the early 1940s, he worked in Mexico and the United States, finding inspiration in the social and cultural life of both countries.

This exhibition offers insight to his work via more than 150 drawings, easel paintings, and frescoes.

Other travel-worth considerations: "Flagged for Discussion," April 8-Sept. 25

Work by more than 20 artists from the 19th century to today, curated by Crystal Bridges curatorial associate Larissa Randall, will be showcased in this exhibition that reveals how the U.S. flag functions differently within the realms of paintings printmaking, fiber, photography, and mixed media.

"Marie Bannerot McInerney: Trace Me Back," June 24-April 22, 2024

Inspired by the ancient Greek love story of Orpheus and Eurydice, this experiential installation addresses ideas of impermanence, loss, and fleeting moments that cannot be undone through recorded histories, mythologies, and natural phenomena.

It's all about relationships between bodies and space, present and past, and perception and position, according to Marie Bannerot McInerney, a Kansas City-based studio artist who has worked in the costume and fashion industry for over a decade; she currently serves as an associate professor in the fiber department at the Kansas City Art Institute.

"Sonic Blossom" by Lee Mingwei, Sept. 9-29.

A participatory performance installation in which local singers in costume will approach visitors in the museum galleries to offer a gift of a song--the singer's choice of one of five Franz Schubert's Lieder (Songs), accompanied by a piano recording.

Lee Mingwei, a Taiwanese-American contemporary artist who lives and works in Paris and New York, came up with the idea while taking care of his mother when she was recuperating from surgery, with the intent of inviting moments of catharsis, joy, and connection.

"Toshiko Takaezu/Lenore Tawney," Oct. 14-March 25, 2024

Debuting 12 acquisitions to the Crystal Bridges collection that tell the story of a remarkable friendship between the two artists, this exhibition highlights how Tawney, a sculpturally-influenced weaver born in Lorain, Ohio, in 1907, and Takaezu, a ceramicist (known for glazing her vessels like a painter) who was born in 1922 in Pepeekeo, Hawaii to Japanese immigrant parents, shaped craft history in the U.S. by expanding and redefining the possibilities of their preferred mediums.

Building upon themes presented during Crystal Bridges' significant 2021 exhibition "Crafting America," the presentation includes seven ceramic sculptures by Takaezu and two weavings, two drawings, and an intimately scaled assemblage sculpture by Tawney.

"Listening Forest" by Rafael Lozano-Hemmer, March 1-May 28 and Aug. 30-Dec. 31.

After its debut last August, "Listening Forest" returns in 2023 for two additional runs, using light, sound, and projections to create an interactive walk through the woods, which brings together eight immersive installations activated by a visitor's heart rate, body, voice, and movements.

And finally, "Annie Leibovitz: Portraits," Sept. 16-Jan. 29, 2024.

Anchored by a new group of photographs concentrating on current events and notable (and not so notable) figures, this exhibition features a complementary selection of the renowned artist's works from the past decade in printed and digital mediums that link her unique vision with an ongoing desire to celebrate the present.

General admission to Crystal Bridges (CrystalBridges.org) is free; temporary exhibitions such as Diego Rivera have an admission charge (free for members.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com





Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (Democrat-Gazette file photo)






