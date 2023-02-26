Club news: Master Gardeners, Christian Women, Hiking Club

SUV

The McPherson Camp No. 1, Sons Of Union Veterans Of the Civil War, will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Whole Hog Cafe, 1400 S.E. Walton Blvd. in Bentonville. There will be an off-the-menu meal at 6 p.m.

The SUV is a fraternal, patriotic organization of male descendants of members of the United States Army, Navy, Marines or served as government officials from 1861-65, during the Civil War. The meeting is open to all.

Information: (479) 381-6883.

Civil War

The Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. March 2 at the Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way in Bella Vista. The program will be presented by Steve Cottrell on the Battle of Carthage, Mo. Cotttrell is the co-author of the book "The Civil War in the Ozarks" and an employee of the Battle of Carthage Museum. He is a native of southwest Missouri and a graduate of Missouri Southern State College.

The Battle of Carthage was fought on July 5, 1861, and was one of the first major engagements of the Civil War. It was one of the key preliminary actions that led to the Battle of Wilson's Creek on Aug. 10, 1861.

The meeting is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted to help with the speaker expenses.

Information: (812) 899-2049 or e-mail: dkp55@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners

The next meeting of the Benton County Master Gardeners will be at 6 p.m. March 7 in the Lodge at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville and is open to the public. Social time will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Knowledgeable members will be on hand during social time to help with tech issues including logging hours, sending photos and keeping up with scheduled events. The speaker is Suzan Esche on the topic "Maximum Vegetable Production."

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

The Master Gardeners of Benton County, along with University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, are offering a second opportunity to become a Master Gardener.

The class is offered over five weeks beginning on March 15: Wednesday evenings, 5-9 p.m., and Saturday mornings, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Deadline to register is Feb. 26. The class is open to everyone, and there is a $100 fee to cover materials. Participants are asked to complete 40 volunteer hours during the year they are in class.

For more information about the class, email DrCast1@cox.net or check out the organization's website at https://home.bentoncountygardening.org/

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Andante

Andante Music Club of Bella Vista invites the public to their program "March Madness," which will be held at 1 p.m. March 7 at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista.

This program will be presented by members of the Northwest Arkansas Music, Art, Poetry Students. MAPS was founded in 2016 at Northwest Arkansas Community College by Gloria Febro Grilk, who taught approximately 25 years as a music adjunct instructor at NWACC. The program is coordinated by Barbara Lippincott and will include a variety of instruments, including drums and a hammered dulcimer. MAPS, like Andante Music Club, is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs and the Arkansas Federation of Music Clubs.

Information: andantemusicclub.org or bettylpierce@outlook.com.

Christian Women

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9-10:30 a.m. March 8 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd.

The inspirational speaker will be Scarlet Pepin from Sperry, Okla. Her message is titled "Backpack Free Journey."

The special feature will be an Audrey's Resale Boutique Style Show.

Breakfast is $10, and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon March 3.

Information: (479) 366-7562, text (479) 381-6516 or email landessmarsha@gmail.com.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is currently in need of women who typically sing second alto, tenor in the bass clef, or have a low speaking voice for our bass and baritone sections. No previous experience or tryouts are required.

The chorus currently practices every Monday from 3-4:30 p.m. at Highlands Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. The group will return to the regular practice schedule of 3:30-5 p.m. on March 13, also at Highlands Christian Church. Women of all ages and voice ranges are invited to experience barbershop singing. Visitors are invited to join rehearsals.

Information: Director Karen Frankenfeld at (479) 876-7204, perfectharmonybv.com or find the group on Facebook at Bella Vista Perfect Harmony.

Apple Users

The Bella Vista Apple Computer Users Club will meet at 5 p.m. March 2 in the Community Room of the Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place.

The tentative agenda for the March is:

1) A discussion of your digital legacy. What is your digital legacy? What are appropriate steps to take to manage your digital legacy and how to properly pass your legacy on to your heirs? It is recommended that participants bring their iPhones and/or iPads to this meeting.

2) A discussion of the latest Mac computer operating system, Ventura. What are some of its best features, and how to make the best use of those features?

3) ChatGPT is the latest tech fascination: what is Generative AI? Is it ready for prime time? How it might shape our future?

The club regularly meets on the first Thursday of every month at 5 p.m. at the library. All levels of experience with Apple devices are welcome to attend.

Information: (479) 899-5531.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike on March 3 on the Sick-A-More and Down Under trails in Bella Vista. This is a six-mile out-and-back hike.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Information: bvhikingclub.com.

Writers & Poets

The Village Lake Writers & Poets' next meeting is 1-3 p.m. March 8 at the Bella Vista Public Library. RSVP online.

The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month.

Information: villagewriters.org or email bvvwriters@gmail.com.

The Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge #1987 held their annual Americanism Essay Contest. There were seven school districts involved. This years theme was "What is Your American Dream?" There were four divisions. Cash prizes, a certificate, pin, and flag were awarded in each division to the first, second, and third place winners. The first place winners were awarded $75, the second place winners were awarded $50 and the third place winners were awarded $25. Marge Guist, the Americanism chair at the Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge, awarded prizes to the students in the fifth-grade division. The winners were Liam Linker, first place from McNair Middle School; McGuire Guller, second place from Farmington Middle School; and Alexa Atilano, third place from Farmington Middle School. These winning essays went on to state competition. Pictured are Liam Linker and Marge Guist, Americanism Chair at the Fayetteville/Springdale Elks Lodge and Alexa Atilano, third place winner and McGuire Fuller, second place winner. (Courtesy Photo)



The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association hosted its bimonthly dinner on Feb. 17. A presentation was given by Weather Channel Storm Chaser/Tracker Charles Peek. In addition, Dan Skoff, chief meteorologist from KNWA, closed out the evening with even more personal stories about severe weather events. Pictured above are presentations of Certificates of Appreciation from Chapter President, Bob Crawford, to Peek and Skoff. For information about the military officers' chapter email pubrel.moaa@gmail.com. (Courtesy Photos)



The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association hosted its bimonthly dinner on Feb. 17. A presentation was given by Weather Channel Storm Chaser/Tracker Charles Peek. In addition, Dan Skoff, chief meteorologist from KNWA, closed out the evening with even more personal stories about severe weather events. Pictured above are presentations of Certificates of Appreciation from Chapter President, Bob Crawford, to Peek and Skoff. For information about the military officers' chapter email pubrel.moaa@gmail.com. (Courtesy Photos)

