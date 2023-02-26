Ladd Canal work topic of meeting

The Arkansas Department of Transportation will conduct an online public involvement meeting beginning Monday about the proposed improvements to Highway 293 over Ladd Canal in Lincoln County. The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments until 4:30 p.m. March 13, according to a news release.

To access the pre-recorded presentation and offer comments visit https://vpiph01-job-020778-en-ardot.hub.arcgis.com/

Submit online comment forms to ARDOT or print the form and mail it to: Environmental Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR, 72209.

If you do not have internet access, contact Karla Sims at (501) 569-2949 or karla.sims@ardot.gov to ask questions about the proposed project.

Anyone needing project information or special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) is encouraged to write to Ruby Jordan-Johnson, P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, AR 72203- 2261, call (501) 569-2379.

City of Pine Bluff sets cleanup

The city of Pine Bluff will host its 2023 spring cleanup from 8 a.m. to noon April 22. The meeting location for volunteers will be the Detective Kevin D. Collins Center at the Pine Bluff Civic Center, 200 E. Eighth Ave.

Cleanup sites will be positioned throughout the community. Volunteers will be responsible for providing their own transportation to cleanup sites. However, volunteers may collect supplies at the meeting location, starting at 8 a.m., according to a news release.

Locals on Tennesse Dean's List

Two area students are on the Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester at Middle Tennessee State University at Murfreesboro, Tenn.

They are Jack England of Rison, who's majoring in aerospace, and Benjimen Neal of Pine Bluff, who's majoring in music. Recipients must maintain a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours, according to a news release.