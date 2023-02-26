Dylan Earl kicks off national tour with Subiaco show

Dylan Earl performs at 7:30 p.m. March 3 at Subiaco Academy Performing Arts Center, 405 N. Subiaco Ave. The '90s country-inspired crooner will soon release his latest album, "I Saw The Arkansas," on Fayetteville's own Gar Hole Records. If you can't catch him in Subiaco, he'll be at Maxine's Live in Hot Springs on March 5, White Water Tavern in Little Rock on March 10 and at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville on March 11 before heading out for a national tour. Keep up with Earl at linktr.ee/dylanearlmusic.

RIVER VALLEY

Robert Rauch performs at 6 p.m. March 3 at Neumeier's Whippoorwill Restaurant, 509 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

Tejano Punk Boys Tour with Slade Coulter and Giovannie & The Hired Guns starts at 8 p.m. March 3; Tennessee Jet peforms at 8 p.m. March 4; Jackson Taylor & The Sinners with The Brandon Butler Band perform at 7 p.m. March 9 at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. majesticfortsmith.com.

Craig Campbell performs at 7 p.m. March 4 at Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. Roland, Okla. cherokeecasino.com/roland/entertainment.

Steven Curis Chapman performs at 7 p.m. March 5 with Joseph O'Brien & Coby James at Van Buren Fine Arts Center, 2001 Pointer Trail in Van Buren.

Some Guy Named Robb performs at at 5 p.m. March 4 at Pig Trail Lodge & RV Park, 20629 Arkansas 23 in Ozark.

Backwoods at Mulberry Mountain in Ozark will be April 20-23 with headliners Big Gigantic, Lettuce, The String Cheese Incident and The Floozies and other bands, jams, comedy, art and more. backwoodsmusicfestival.com.

Tao of Lucy performs at 8 p.m. April 24 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

