Education notebook

LR superintendent to get a 4% raise

Little Rock Superintendent Jermall Wright will be getting a 4% raise effective on July 1, his one-year anniversary with the district.

The School Board voted in public for the increase after conducting the chief executive's job performance in a session closed to the public.

The new salary will be $249,600, according to district spokeswoman Pamela Smith. His current salary is $240,000.

The board will at a later meeting consider whether to extend the length of Wright's contract by a year so that he will have a three-year contract, School Board President Michael Mason said.

Wright replaced Mike Poore last July in the leadership role.

Filing deadline for boards approaches

Noon on Wednesday is the deadline for filing as a candidate for election to Arkansas school boards in those districts that choose to hold spring elections.

Candidate filing is done with the county clerk's office.

In Pulaski County, only the Jacksonville/North Pulaski County School Board holds spring elections.

This year, two seats on that seven-member Jacksonville board are open for election. Those are the at-large board seat now held by Ron McDaniel and the Zone 1 seat held by Lauren Martin.

McDaniel was first elected to the Jacksonville board in September 2015, making him part of what was then the first elected school board in a brand new school district. The new district began operating independently of the Pulaski County Special School District on July 1, 2016.

Martin has been on the board since 2021. She was elected without opposition to succeed Richard Moss, who was appointed earlier to fill a vacancy created by a resignation. Arkansas school districts have the choice of holding elections in the spring or in November.

Bid OK'd to install football field turf

The Little Rock School District is moving ahead with plans to install new turf on the football field at the former J.A. Fair High School.

The School Board accepted a bid of $1,271,266 from Baldwin & Shell Construction Co. -- one of four bids made -- to do the work.

The J.A. Fair campus now serves kindergarten through eighth grades, but the athletic field is used by other schools in the district.