Fathers present Angels of Hope at Hope Ball





The Angels of Hope were presented by their fathers Saturday at the Hope Ball.

Held at the Statehouse Convention Center, the black-tie optional event is a fundraiser of the 20th Century Club. Its mission is to provide no-cost, temporary lodging to medically and financially qualified cancer patients receiving outpatient treatment in Central Arkansas area facilities.

The Angels of Hope are high school juniors from Central Arkansas who volunteer at the Hope Lodge and the CARTI Cancer Center.

The Angels are:

Brooke Adeline Beckemeyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Beckemeyer

Kaitlyn Rochelle Biddle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marlon Biddle

Savannah Claire Bosley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brennan Bosley

Olivia Paige Bratcher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Bratcher

Lillian "Lily" Marybell Chatelain, daughter of Dr. and Mr. Chatelain

Madelyn "Maddie" Feild Considine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Considine

Savannah Grace Eanes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Eanes

Sophia Marie Eble, daughter of Drs. Brian and Amy Eble

Kennedy Caroline Griffin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cody Griffin

Elizabeth Patton Grobmyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Grobmyer

Ella Karoline James, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton James

Ella Hayes Kennedy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kennedy

Taylor Kendrick Lea, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel W. Lee IV

Ellis Elizabeth McDaniel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew McDaniel

Leighton Evans Meador, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Meador

Sarah Cates Meyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Damon Meyer

Anna Katherine Nichols, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Nichols

Camille Lilianne Owens, daughter of Dr. Heather Owens and Dr. Brian Owens

Meredith "Lovey" Love Reynolds, daughter Mr. and Mrs. Mark Reynolds

Grace Anne Robertson, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Wade Robertson

Arden Kathryn Robinson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reid Robinson

Caroline Preston Scurlock, daughter of Drs. Amy and John Scurlock

Annie Jocelyn Tennille, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Grant Tennille

Anna Claire Terry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walton Terry

Allie Lynn Thomas, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brad Thomas

Elizabeth Claire Wallace, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Wallace

Ella Margaret Watson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Will Watson

Emma Caroline Welch, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Welch

Katherine June White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walt White

Susan "Kate" Katherine Wingfield, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brett Wingfield

