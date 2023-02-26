Fathers present Angels of Hope at Hope Ball

The Angels of Hope were presented by their fathers Saturday at the Hope Ball.
Held at the Statehouse Convention Center, the black-tie optional event is a fundraiser of the 20th Century Club. Its mission is to provide no-cost, temporary lodging to medically and financially qualified cancer patients receiving outpatient treatment in Central Arkansas area facilities.
The Angels of Hope are high school juniors from Central Arkansas who volunteer at the Hope Lodge and the CARTI Cancer Center.
The Angels are:
Brooke Adeline Beckemeyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lyle Beckemeyer
Kaitlyn Rochelle Biddle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marlon Biddle
Savannah Claire Bosley, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brennan Bosley
Olivia Paige Bratcher, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brian Bratcher
Lillian "Lily" Marybell Chatelain, daughter of Dr. and Mr. Chatelain
Madelyn "Maddie" Feild Considine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Considine
Savannah Grace Eanes, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Eanes
Sophia Marie Eble, daughter of Drs. Brian and Amy Eble
Kennedy Caroline Griffin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cody Griffin
Elizabeth Patton Grobmyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Grobmyer
Ella Karoline James, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton James
Ella Hayes Kennedy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kennedy
Taylor Kendrick Lea, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel W. Lee IV
Ellis Elizabeth McDaniel, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew McDaniel
Leighton Evans Meador, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jay Meador
Sarah Cates Meyer, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Damon Meyer
Anna Katherine Nichols, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Nichols
Camille Lilianne Owens, daughter of Dr. Heather Owens and Dr. Brian Owens
Meredith "Lovey" Love Reynolds, daughter Mr. and Mrs. Mark Reynolds
Grace Anne Robertson, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Wade Robertson
Arden Kathryn Robinson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Reid Robinson
Caroline Preston Scurlock, daughter of Drs. Amy and John Scurlock
Annie Jocelyn Tennille, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Grant Tennille
Anna Claire Terry, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walton Terry
Allie Lynn Thomas, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Brad Thomas
Elizabeth Claire Wallace, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Wallace
Ella Margaret Watson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Will Watson
Emma Caroline Welch, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Charles Welch
Katherine June White, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walt White
Susan "Kate" Katherine Wingfield, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brett Wingfield
-- Photos Special to the Democrat-Gazette/ Photos by Melisa