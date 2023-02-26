ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Fayetteville’s TheatreSquared stages ‘Sanctuary City’

Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: 'Sanctuary City'

Ana Miramontes and Brennan Urbi play teenagers struggling with two kinds of unreciprocated love — the kind they feel for each other and the kind they feel for their country — in "Sanctuary City" by Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok, opening Wednesday and onstage through April 9 in the 120-seat Spring Theatre at TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20-$54. Call (479) 777-7477 or visit theatre2.org.

MUSIC: 'Stanzas and Serenades'

Mezzo-soprano Sarah Dailey will sing "Stanzas and Serenades: Words and Music Written by Women" with pianist Stephen Karr, 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 4106 John F. Kennedy Blvd., North Little Rock. The concert was rescheduled from its original date, Feb. 7.

The program: two pieces set to poetry by Sappho — "Love, Let the Wind Cry ... How I Adore Thee" by Undine Smith Moore and "Irreveries from Sappho" by Elizabeth Vercoe; "Five Millay Songs," settings by H. Leslie Adams of poems by Edna St. Vincent Millay; "Four Poems of Nikita Gill," set to music by Melissa Dunphy; and four songs by Florence Price, settings of "Out of the South Blew a Wind" by Fannie Carter Woods, Price's own poem "Resignation," "My Neighbor" by Paul Laurence Dunbar and "To My Little Son" by Julia Johnson Davis.

It's part of the church's Festival of the Senses performing arts series. A reception with food and drink will follow in the church's parish hall. Admission is free; the concert will also be livestreamed and available for viewing later at facebook.com/frcarey. Call (501) 753-3578 or email baxternan@aol.com.

ON THE PODIUM: Hall-of-famer returns

Award-winning actress Phyllis Yvonne Stickney, a 1998 inductee into the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame, will read from her poetry and excerpts from her novel, "Someone to Love," perform a monologue and preview a documentary about her life and career, "Becoming Phyllis Yvonne Stickney: The Road to Hollywood," for the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center's 12th Distinguished Laureate Series, 6 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 901 W. Ninth St., Little Rock. A question-and-answer session and a reception will follow. Admission is free but registration is requested; visit tinyurl.com/jk8wn239.

Stickney, a Little Rock native, played Tina Turner's sister, Allene, in the bio-pic "What's Love Got to Do With It"; film credits also include appearances in "Die Hard With a Vengeance," "How Stella Got Her Groove Back," "New Jack City," "Jungle Fever" and "Malcolm X." She also had roles in the ABC miniseries "The Women of Brewster Place," as well as the series "Law & Order," "New York Undercover" and "Linc's."

Architecture lecture

Greg Herman, a faculty member at the University of Arkansas' Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, will discuss his recent preservation-related activity, the importance of documentation and some of the buildings that made him want to be an architect in a preservation-focused talk titled "Keeping Up the Joneses, and More," 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Mixing Room at the Paint Factory, 1300 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. A 5:30 reception will precede the lecture. It's part of the Architecture and Design Network's June Freeman Lecture Series. Admission is free. For more information, email ArchDesignNetwork@gmail.com.