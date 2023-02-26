Police beat: Felon with warrant arrested in stop

Felon with warrant arrested in stop

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man who they say had drugs and a gun during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over Keshaun Kelly, 24, of Little Rock, around 3:35 p.m. because he was observed speeding, the report states. The location of the arrest had been redacted by a Pulaski County jail employee.

Kelly's driver's license had been suspended and he had a felony warrant out, leading to his arrest. A search located about 2 grams of suspected marijuana on Kelly's person as well as a Glock 23 .40-caliber pistol and a digital scale in the vehicle, the report says.

Kelly is a felon and cannot legally own a gun.

Kelly faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of possessing drugs and drug paraphernalia, as well as citations for speeding and driving on a suspended license. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday night in lieu of a $6,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

Police arrest man behind residence

Little Rock police Thursday afternoon arrested a man who faces drug and gun charges, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding to a report of a suspicious person in the alley behind a person's residence about 3:20 p.m. encountered Nolan Jones, 37, of Little Rock. The location of the arrest had been redacted by a Pulaski County jail employee.

Jones had a gun in his waistband, police said, and is a convicted felon, meaning he cannot legally own a gun.

Police also located a bag of suspected cocaine on Jones' person.

Jones faces three felony charges -- simultaneous possession of drugs and a gun, possession of a firearm by a certain person and cocaine possession. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday night on a $60,000 bond, the jail's online inmate roster showed.