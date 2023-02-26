Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

ZARA COFFEE, 7211 Dollarway Road #A, White Hall. Date of opening inspection Feb. 22. Okay to operate--permit given.

BAJE CAFE AND CATERING LLC-PIN, 5505 Jefferson Parkway, White Hall. Date of opening inspection Feb. 23. Establishment is okay to operate.

EDUCATIONAL CENTER FOR G.A.D., 414 S. Walnut St. Date of opening inspection Feb. 23. Establishment is okay to operate.

SAMS SOUTHERN EATERY, 7003 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Feb. 17. A RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT shall have procedures for EMPLOYEES to follow when responding to throwing up or diarrheal events that involve the discharge of such matter onto surfaces in the RETAIL FOOD ESTABLISHMENT. The procedures shall address the specific actions EMPLOYEES must take to minimize the spread of contamination and the exposure of EMPLOYEES, consumers, FOOD, and surfaces to such matter. Sending digital copy of Guidelines. No paper towels at hand sink. Corrected. Items in prep cooler 51 degrees. Manager discarded all. He agreed to hold food in another working cooler. Discussed how to use time as a health control with all employees. Did not see thermometers in food coolers. Keep them visible. Roaches found around ware wash sinks. The premises shall be free of insects, rodents, and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence. One cook with no hair restraint. Food handlers are to wear effective hair restraints. Storage hallway not constructed as to be cleanable. Correct when remodeling. Observation: Saw no test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Some equipment and inside of coolers soiled. Keep equipment clean to sight and touch. Restroom doors ajar. Install self closing devices on the doors. Observation: Areas of preparation and storage soiled. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean. Observation: Areas of preparation and storage are in disrepair. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observation: USA Food Program shows, "business has expired license." Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.

SAMS SOUTHERN EATERY, 7003 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection Feb. 23. No violations reported. This follow up by phone regards item #22 only. Therefore; no signature. Prep cooler is not being used for cold holding according to person in charge.