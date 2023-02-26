Former Fort Smith Southside standout Schilling putting up big numbers UA-Fort Smith

Matt Schilling has made a nice transition from Carl Albert State College to UAFS. It's a lot closer for his parents to watch him play, too.

The 2020 Fort Smith Southside grad is batting .286 with a monster OPS (on-base plus slugging) of 1.030 while starting all 12 games he's appeared in.

Schilling batted .320 with 13 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Vikings in 2022. Schilling scored 42 runs and legged out eight doubles.

In just a small sampling for the Lions, Schilling already had eight extra base hits, including three home runs, through a dozen games. He has a .439 on-base percentage.

Schilling went 2-for-8 during a 15-inning loss to Lubbock Christian on Thursday at Crowder Field.

In addition, Schilling has an on-base percentage of .439 and is slugging .591.

UAFS travels to San Angelo, Texas, next weekend for a weekend series with the Angelo State Rams.

Glass scores career-high during win

Crowder College's Jaelin Glass (Greenwood) scored a career-high 22 points during the Roughriders' recent 56-52 win over Mineral Area Community College.

Glass made 10-of-13 foul shots and finished with three rebounds, two steals and one block.

She had 15 and nine points, respectively, during her next two games against Three Rivers Community College.

Glass, the former Greenwood standout who missed parts of two seasons with injuries, enjoyed the month of February, averaging 12.5 points during seven games. She's scored 10 or more points in seven of her last nine games.

For the season, Glass is second on the team with 12.3 points per game.

Crowder (12-17) was set to face Jefferson College in the regular season finale Saturday.

Martin pitches no-hitter in first month

McKenzie Martin (Alma) had one heck of a first month of college softball.

The former Alma standout pitched her first collegiate no-hitter Thursday during the Eastern Oklahoma Mountaineers' 15-0 win over Southern Arkansas-Tech. Martin struck out four and didn't allow a base runner while lowering her team-leading earned run average to 0.56.

Martin, 4-0, has allowed just 11 hits while striking out 27 batters in 25 innings.

Martin also homered for the second time this season. Through seven games, Martin is batting .429 with eight RBIs and a .500 on-base percentage.

The standout pitcher/first baseman drove in two runs in Eastern's Game 1 victory, and she belted a three-run homer as part of a 13-3 win in the nightcap. In her last four games, Martin is batting 545. with two homers and six runs batted in.

The Mountaineers (7-0) host Bacone on Monday.

McGhee, North Arkansas finishing strong

Former Alma standout Zoie McGhee is finishing her North Arkansas career on a high note.

McGhee scored a career-high 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds during the Lady Pioneers' 79-69 victory over Arkansas State Mid-South last week.

North Ark (15-9) is finishing strong as well, winning eight of its last nine games.

In her last five games, McGhee is averaging 13.4 points per game. The Lady Pioneers are 11-3 since Jan. 7.

McGhee's 19-point effort eclipse her previous career high of 18 points set Feb. 4 against Southern Arkansas-Tech.

North Ark was set to conclude the regular season Saturday against the University of Arkansas-Cossatot.

Fisher's season at UCA comes to early end

Kinley Fisher (Greenwood) scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out a pair of assists during Central Arkansas' 75-42 loss to North Alabama last week. The Sugar Bears ended the regular season with four straight losses.

The school announced the Sugar Bears (8-18, 3-12 in the ASUN) have canceled the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a lack of numbers in the program, UCA athletics director Brad Teague announced.

Fisher, a 5-foot-7 guard, transferred to UCA this year from Mercer. She will finish the season with a scoring average of 7.8 points per game.

The short-handed Sugar Bears finished the season by dropping 13 of its final 16 games.

Johnson sees earned run average rise

Former Alma football and baseball standout Brayden Johnson saw his team-leading earned run average jump from 0.50 to 0.56 during Thursday's tough 3-0 loss to Lubbock Christian.

Johnson has lost back-to-back tough decisions to Oklahoma Christian (2-1) and Lubbock Christian. The Lions dropped a double-header to Lubbock Christian on Thursday, extending their season-long losing skid to four.

For the season, Johnson has allowed 14 hits and three earned runs in 25 innings. He has struck out a team-high 31 hitters. Opponents are batting .165 against the hard-throwing right-hander.

Johnson compiled a 3-4 record last season, with one of those wins coming at the hands of the Rattlers back on April 29.

UAFS (5-7, 3-7) travels to San Angelo this week to face the Angelo State Rams in a four-game series. Johnson is expected to start Friday's opener.

Brewer doing well this month for Duquesne

Tevin Brewer (Northside) scored seven points and dished out four assists during Duquesne's 91-74 win over La Salle this week. Brewer and the Dukes (19-9, 9-6) have won six of eight games in Atlantic-10 play.

Brewer's had a hot hand this month, averaging 10.6 in six games. Overall, Brewer is fifth in scoring with 7.4 points per game. He leads the Dukes with 3.4 assists per game.

Brewer, a former Fort Smith Northside guard, has appeared in all but four of the team's 28 games this season. The Dukes host Davidson today and Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Duquesne will conclude regular season play March 4 against Fordham.

A fifth-year senior, Brewer is a graduate assistant for Duquesne's program.

Brown's free throws help Lions in win

UAFS standout Payton Brown (Waldron) closed out the 2022-23 regular season Thursday with 15 points and three rebounds during the Lions' 61-51 win over Oklahoma Christian. Despite shooting just 2-for-17 from the field, Brown helped seal the victory by making all nine of his free-throw attempts.

UAFS (12-16, 8-14) went 3-3 in its final six games after suffering through a tough 1-6 stretch.

Brown has scored 30 or more points five different times this season, including 30 points during the team's Feb. 11 loss to St. Edward's.

Brown scored 14 points and a pair of assists in the Lions' 70-56 victory over Western New Mexico last week. He finished the regular season with 552 points and a 19.7 scoring average.

Frazier logs team-high earned run average

Jett Frazier (Fort Smith Northside) and former Mountain Home standout Trey Jordan both went into this weekend's series with a team-leading 12 innings behind them.

Frazier has appeared in four games for Carl Albert State College, logging a team-high 3.00 earned run average. He has 11 strikeouts and has allowed 11 hits and three earned runs for the Vikings (3-6).

Frazier, one of Trey Prieur's star players during last summer's Fort Smith Sportsman American Legion state championship run, is expected to play some in the field but has been used exclusively on the mound.

Carl Albert traveled to Millington, Tenn., this week to compete in the Babe Howard Classic. The Vikings play a home-and-home series with LaBette Community College.

Mann gets 15 points in season finale

Cejay Mann (Alma) finished his sophomore season at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma as the team's third leading scorer.

Mann scored 15 points in the Drovers' regular season finale, a 100-92 loss to Southwestern Assemblies of God University at the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament. USAO finished the season with a 17-12 overall record.

Mann averaged 11.1 points per game during the month of February. The Drovers, who dropped six in a row from Jan. 14-28, went 5-2 during February.

In addition to averaging 9.3 points per game (270 total points), Mann was also tied for second in assists per game (2.2). Mann transferred to USAO from Arkansas Tech.

Free throws

Reed Carroll (Greenwood) is hitting .448 with four home runs and 12 RBIs for the Carl Albert State College Vikings. ... Megan Gray (Greenwood) scored eight points Hendrix's season finale with Rhodes College this week at the Southern Athletic Association Tournament. Gray finished her freshman season with 6.3 points per game. The Lady Warriors (6-20) lost to Rhodes, 76-59. ... McCade Moody (Southside) pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball in last week's 9-1 victory over Oklahoma Christian. Moody walked five, struck out three and allowed two hits. ... Tamaury Releford (Northside) scored 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting during Connors State's win over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M last week. ... Tanner Callahan (Van Buren) is batting .350 (7-for-50) for UAFS with two doubles and three RBIs. ... Logan Taylor (Alma) allowed a run in one inning of work during Carl Albert's loss to Connors State last week. ... Tessa Leonard (Van Buren) had three hits in her first four collegiate games for the University of the Ozarks. Leonard is the team's starting third baseman.. ... Brandon Ulmer (Booneville) is tied for the team lead with three home runs at UAFS. ... Former Van Buren softball standout Lexi Trejo is hitting .269 at Henderson State. ... Landrey Wilkerson (Van Buren) appeared in his first game for Louisiana University this week.