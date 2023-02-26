Fort Smith Animal Haven plans move to Arkansas Colleges of Health Education after five acre donation

FORT SMITH -- The Fort Smith Animal Haven is preparing to better care for area dogs and cats by moving locations, thanks to a recent donation of 5 acres from the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education.

The shelter will be at the campus on Roberts Boulevard across from Graphic Packaging at Chaffee Crossing. Rett Howard with Risley Architects designed the 14,600-square-foot space.

It's roughly 6 miles from the shelter's location at 4800 S. 46th St.

James Calvert, president of Animal Haven, said the shelter can house up to 150 dogs and 50 cats. He said they still plan to care for that many animals, but the new shelter will be built with the animals' welfare in mind.

"I think the goal is to have walls so they can't see side to side, and then there will be the body wall from one side of the building to the other so they can't see across," he said. "It keeps everyone calmer, so ideally there won't be as much barking or dogs trying to jump and all that when they do see other animals."

Kyle D. Parker, president and CEO of the college, said it was important for the school to act after seeing the increase in stray animals in Fort Smith.

"We are fortunate to have a mission from the Board of Trustees that supports not only professional health care programs, but also improving the lives of others," he said. "Animals become family members and drop stress rates among their owners. The ACHE campus has over 540 acres and we are pleased to donate the 5 acres of land for such a great cause."

City directors earlier this month approved prohibiting the unlicensed sale of animals in the city, with hopes it and future ordinances will reduce the number of stray cats and dogs.

"ACHE continues to be a strong supporter of our community," City Administrator Carl Geffken said. "Their generous gift to Fort Smith Animal Haven will go a long way in helping to promote responsible pet ownership throughout Fort Smith."

A news release from the school states the shelter has cared for over 7,500 animals since its inception, providing a safe haven and best care for the abandoned and lost animals of Fort Smith with the goal of reuniting them with their family or placing them in a new, loving home.

Calvert said the new shelter doesn't have a groundbreaking or move-in date set yet. He said Animal Haven will be launching a capital campaign to raise money to build the new shelter in a couple weeks, which will be shared on their social media.

Once the shelter moves to Chaffee Crossing, they plan to open a satellite location in Fort Smith, he said.

"I can't thank ACHE enough for the donation of the land," he said. "I can't thank Howard and Risley Architects enough for donating their time to help us design this building. I think it's going to be a great step and a great move for our community to help with the animal welfare."

Nacho walks in its crate Thursday at the Fort Smith Animal Haven. Thanks to a gift of nearly 5 acres from the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education, the shelter will build a facility on the school's campus to provide shelter for lost, abandoned and injured animals. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)

