FYI Calendar: Mountain Street Stage today at FPL, Squirrel Jam at Ozark Folkways

Feb. 26 (Sunday)

Tarot Readings -- With Red Star, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26-27, Terra Studios in Durham. Register at usingart.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Kim's Convenience" -- An immigrant family has to make hard decisions about their future, 2 p.m., TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$54. Last show. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

"Hedda Gabler" -- 2 p.m., University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. Last show. uark.universitytickets.com.

"Little Shop of Horrors" -- What happens when a nerdy plant shop employee discovers something unique and names it Audrey II, 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in downtown Rogers. $25-$55. Last show. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets or 631-8988.

Mountain Street Stage -- The Velvet Crowns, 2-4 p.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam -- Fourth Sunday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Feb. 27 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

NWA Genealogical Society -- 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Books On Main -- "The Lions of Fifth Avenue" by Fiona Davis, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Feb. 28 (Tuesday)

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30-6:45 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sleuth or Consequences -- "Race Against Time" by Jerry Mitchell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Parenting Workshop -- "Our Kids & Screens," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Slavery by Another Name" -- The debut of the Not Strictly History Series with a PBS documentary & discussion, 6:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall, 121 W. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale. Hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Free. ShilohMuseum.org or 750-8165.

__

March 1 (Wednesday)

Tiny Art Show Registration -- All day, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Under the Covers Book Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club -- 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Books & Brews -- "Race Against Time" by Jerry Mitchell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Young at Heart Book Club -- "So Not Happening" by Jenny B. Jones, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Native Plants For Urban & Community Gardens -- With Eric Fuselier, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Wednesdays Over Water -- "Entre/Between" with Xuxa Rodriguez, 6-9 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 2 (Thursday)

Sustainable Stormwater Practices -- With the Pollinator Partnership, 9:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Volunteer Tax Assistance -- 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation -- 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Landscapes, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Evenings In Eleven -- 5 & 6 p.m. March 2-3, Eleven Restaurant at Crystal Bridges Museum. $89. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 3 (Friday)

Chapter Chicks -- A women's book club, 11 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Demonstration -- With Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Scribblers & Scribes -- 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Outdoor Movie -- "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," 6 p.m., Hunt Family Gathering Glade at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cocktail & Create -- Markmaking with Adam Fulwiler, 6:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 4 (Saturday)

RPM Spinners -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Super Saturday -- The BenAnna Band, 10 a.m., Event Center at Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sew Simple -- Make a bowl cozy, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Gallery Conversation -- Cubism & Commodities, 1 p.m., Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Bikes! Bikes! Bikes! -- With Bike School Bentonville, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Adult Workshop -- Narrative Art with Madison Svendgard, 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

March 5 (Sunday)

Artist Demonstration -- With Val Gonzalez, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Sunday Music -- With Woven, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

__

On Show

Museum of Native American History -- is changing its hours to 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday beginning Jan. 31. The museum will be open for group tours and school field trips from 9 to 11 a.m., by reservation only. 273-2456 or email info@monah.us.

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, extended through Feb. 28, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Andrew Kilgore: 100 Photographs" -- Through March 19; gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before most performances, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. There will be a conversation with Kilgore at 6 p.m. Feb. 26, in Joy Pratt Markham Gallery. This conversation is free and open to the public. waltonartscenter.org; private tours may be scheduled by emailing visualarts@waltonartscenter.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"In The Making" -- A new, interactive exhibition designed to highlight the creative processes involved in turning inspiration into real objects, along with many of the messy steps, experiments, mistakes and lessons learned along the way, through May 2023, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $11. amazeum.org.

"From Portraits to Polaroids" -- The evolution of photography through the lens of Northwest Arkansas, through July 8, Rogers Historical Museum, corner of Second and Cherry in the Rogers Historic District. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

