FYI Calendar: ‘Putnam County Spelling Bee’ at UAFS

Feb. 26 (Sunday)

Clayton Conversations -- A discussion on Agnes Oglesby, a friend of the Clayton family who died in 1979 at the age of 105, by Joe Wasson, 2 p.m., Clayton House, 514 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $10. 783-3000.

"Now and Then" -- A Celebration of Black History in Fort Smith," on exhibit through Feb. 28, main hallway at Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center fireplace at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Traveling Exhibition -- "Arkansas African American Legislators 1868-1893," through March 9, Boreham Library Second Floor Rotunda at UAFS. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Feb. 27 (Monday)

Black History Month -- Film at the Fireplace: "The Fabric of Fort Smith," noon Feb. 27-28, Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center fireplace at UAFS. Free. Email Rachel.Putman@uafs.edu.

Life Drawing -- 1-3 p.m. Mondays with Jan Graham-McMillen, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Adult Crafting Program -- Knitted keychains, 2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Monday Night Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

Feb. 28 (Tuesday)

Stringed Instrument Lessons -- 3:45-5 p.m., Mountainburg Public Library. Free. crawfordcountylib.org.

Bingo for Books -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

RAM Sketch -- With Laura Wattles, 7-8 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum via Zoom and Facebook Live. Free for ages 10 and older. Register at fsram.org/ram-sketch.

March 1 (Wednesday)

Season Ticket -- Featured spice blend Ajika, all day, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist of the Month -- Allison Ousley, through March 31, Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Wednesday Night Cornhole -- 6:30 p.m., The Bakery District in Fort Smith. bakeryfs.com.

March 2 (Thursday)

Drop In and Draw -- 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Life Drawing -- With Jan Graham-McMillen, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Arts on Main in Van Buren. Free. Register at artsonmainvb.com.

Improv Revue -- An off-season production, 7:30 p.m. March 2-4, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $7 at the door. fslt.org.

March 3 (Friday)

First Friday Film -- "The Scarlett Empress" (1934), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Puzzle Party -- 5:30 p.m., Bookish at the Bakery District in Fort Smith. $25 for a table of up to six. 434-8631.

March 4 (Saturday)

RAM Saturday -- Make and take projects for all ages, noon-3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Fort Smith Symphony -- "What a Rush!," an evening of modern classics, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $25-$45. fortsmithsymphony.org.

March 5 (Sunday)

Guided Tour -- "Pablo Picasso," 2 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; no registration required. fsram.org.

