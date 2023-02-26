GIRLS TRACK: Bentonville’s Thurston showed speed as a toddler, and is even faster now





...

COVER STORY

Emilia Thurston | Bentonville

The parents and grandparents of Emilia Thurston experienced long ago the frustration of trying to keep up with Emilia, one of the top track and field athletes in Northwest Arkansas.

"As a child, I would chase seagulls on the beach in Florida and my grandparents or parents wouldn't be able to catch me," Thursday said. "I was probably around two or three at the time."

Family members eventually caught up to Emilia Thurston but most of her competitors are still struggling to keep up.

Thurston helped pile up points at the Class 6A state outdoor track and field events last spring in Little Rock, where the Lady Tigers finished second in the team standings to Fayetteville. She finished first in the long jump (18-8.75), fifth in the triple jump (36-8.50) and fifth in the 100 meter dash (13.13).

She's a driven athlete who hopes to lead Bentonville to a state championship this spring and pad her own resume before heading off to college in the fall.

"Emi leads by example and puts 100 percent effort into every event," Bentonville coach Randy Ramaker said. "Athletes look up to her and admire her because of it. She is a tremendous horizontal jumper and leads our team in both events. She's also a very good sprinter who has anchored our sprint relays to success."

Thurston's father was in the military and the family moved often. From Florida, Thurston lived in New Mexico and in England overseas before settling in Northwest Arkansas, where she has extended family. The ability to adapt to different environments has factored in Thurston's likely decision to continue her track and field career at Southern Utah University, a Division I school located 1,300 miles from Bentonville High School.

"I'm pretty independent, so being a long way from home isn't a big deal," said Thurston, who is leaning toward but has yet to sign with Southern Utah. "On my visit, we went through mountains and mountains on a shuttle and I was like 'where are we going?' But when we got to the city it was beautiful and, when you're on the track, the mountains are all you see. I really enjoyed it."

For now, Thurston is focused on finishing strong for Bentonville, a traditional power that was upstaged last spring by Fayetteville, which swept the girls and boys Class 6A state champions in Little Rock. To do that, Thurston has accepted a leadership role in encouraging and pushing her younger teammates.

"I'm always trying to be the first one on the track and, when we're on break, to make sure we're not going over that break period," Thurston said. "I need to be out front there saying 'let's go, let's go' and doing the things I'm encouraging them about to show I'm not a hypocrite."

That work ethic from one of the top track athletes in the state resonates with the younger members of the Bentonville team.

"Emilia is definitely a team leader," said Paisley High, a junior who competes in a handful of events for the Lady Tigers. "She pushes us to be better because she pushes herself to be better. It's motivational to be around her."

....

PRIME 10 | Top athletes to watch for 2023

Madison Galindo | Bentonville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Distance runner who competes in the 800, 1600, 3200, and 4X800 relay team for Bentonville, which placed second in Class 6A state behind Fayetteville. ... Among the area's best in the 1,600 (5:06.88) and 3,200 (10:57.57) runs. .... Plays the viola in the high school orchestra at Bentonville .....Will continue her track and field career next season with the Elon Phoenix, a Division I program in North Carolina.

_________________________

Paisley Hight | Bentonville

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP Versatile athlete who competes in the 100 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, 4X400 meter relay, and high jump .... As a sophomore, finished as state's best in 100 meter hurdles (14.88) and area's fourth-best in 300 hurdles and tied for second-best in high jump (5-4). .... Also participates with the cheer team at Bentonville.

_________________________

Hannah Estes | Fayetteville

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP Versatile athlete who helped Fayetteville win the Class 6A state championship last spring. ..... Won state with a leap of 12-0 and her owns a personal-best of 12-8 feet in the pole vault. ..... Second-best in 100 meter hurdles (14.88) with a personal-best 14.64 in 100 meter hurdles.

____________________________

Anna Woolsey | Ozark

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP Dominant athlete who won Class 4A state championships in 100 meters, 200 meters, and 400 meter dashes....Selected Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Runner of the Year following a strong junior season when she pulled off a hat track by winning the 100 meters (12.31 seconds), 200 meters (25.56) and 400 meters (59.87). ... Finished fourth in the 100, fifth in the 200 and second in the 400 during the Meet of Champs in Russellville. ... Signed to continue her track and field career at Ouachita Baptist University.

_____________________________

Olivia Nickson | Bentonville West

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Won Class 6A state in the shot put with a throw of 41.6 ..... Won state indoor with a throw of 39-2. .... Placed fourth in the state as a sophomore. .... Versatile athlete who plays center on Bentonville West's basketball team, and is a pitcher for the Lady Wolverines' softball team. .... Enjoys crochet, where she weaves blankets and stuffed animals.

_____________________________

Solara Koser | Fayetteville

GRADE Sophomore

HEIGHT 5-10

THE SCOOP Burst onto the scene as a freshman when she finished as the area's third-best in the 100 hurdles (15.09) and fifth-best in the 300 hurdles (47.15). .... Will run this 400 this spring and is hopeful of making Fayetteville's 4X400 relay team. .... Also competes in the triple jump. ... loves to draw and sing when she's not involved with her busy track and field schedule.

___________________________

Taylor Hankins | Greenwood

GRADE Senior

SCOOP Finished second in the pole vault (11-4, same height as the winner) at the Class 5A state meet. .... Finished fourth at the Meet of Champs (11-0). .... Will continue her athletic career in track and field at Harding Academy in Searcy.

___________________________

Cailey Ramaker | Farmington

GRADE Junior

HEIGHT 5-6

THE SCOOP Finished second in Class 4A and was third-best overall in the long jump last spring as a sophomore.... Standout athlete who is also a top volleyball player for Lady Cardinals. ... Her times in the 100 (12.7), 200 (27.2), and 100 meter hurdles (17.3) events were each among the top three in the conference last season. ..... She also registered in the high jump (4-4), long jump (18-1), and triple jump (35-5).

______________________________

Clare Barger | Harrison

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP Among the state's top athletes and a champion who competes in basketball, soccer, and track and field at Harrison. .... Won the Class 4A state championship last spring in the high jump (5-4). ..... Was recently honored for surpassing 1,000 career points in basketball on the same night she served as the school's Colors Day queen. ... Signed to play basketball and participate in track and field at John Brown University.

_________________________________

Laci Gartside | Springdale Har-Ber

GRADE Senior

HEIGHT 5-7

THE SCOOP Second-best among track and field athletes in Northwest Arkansas in the triple jump (37-7) and fourth-best in the long jump (17-9.75). .... Defending indoor champ in the triple jump and long jump and placed in high jump and the 60 hurdles. Described by her coach as the team's pre-season MVP and a great mentor for her teammates.

_________________________________



