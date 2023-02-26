Heart Ball Sweethearts, moms gather for brunch





The 2023 class of Heart Ball Sweethearts and their mothers enjoyed a brunch Jan. 14 at the Marriott Hotel.

The 50 young women are nearing the end of the program where they learned about heart-healthy lifestyles and the prevention of heart disease and stroke. As a Sweetheart, the high school sophomores volunteer at hospitals and participate in education classes, fundraising and social events. This year's program will culminate March 11 at the annual Heart Ball.

The program was founded in 1998 by Eileen and Dr. Ricardo Sotomora. The Heart Ball is a major fundraising event for the American Heart Association -- Central Arkansas.

