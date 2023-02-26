Michelle Henderson of the Oklahoma City police said a fight broke out in the Pink Parrot nightclub and spilled into the street, with the officers stationed there turning into paramedics and applying tourniquets and pressure to stop blood loss among the eight people injured by knives.

Joe Kohlburn of the Missouri Library Association said "librarians have been undermined politically in this state for long enough" as the American Civil Liberties Union joined a lawsuit over a ban on sexually explicit material in schools that argues the law violates the rights of both librarians and students.

Bernard Adams, brother of New York City's mayor, is leaving his $1-a-year job as mayoral security adviser, a post he took after controversy derailed plans to make him head of the security detail at a salary of $210,000.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson of Oakland Township, Mich., who authorities say fled to Bangkok to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a college student, has returned to the U.S. and is in custody.

Jorg Lutz, mayor of Lorrach, Germany, said the decision is "not suited to a scandal" and new accommodations are promised, but moving 40 residents from their town-owned apartments to house refugees there has generated hundreds of hate messages and thousands of calls.

Belit Onay, mayor of Hanover, Germany, pressed lawmakers to pay attention to some of the demands of Last Generation and reached an agreement with the climate activists to stop enraging motorists by gluing themselves to roads.

Jantine Van Kregten of Ottawa Tourism said, "As an Ottawan it's sad; that's the best word I can use," as the Rideau Canal Skateway, the world's longest ice rink at 5 miles, is unlikely to open for the first time because of unusually warm weather.

Ray Halbritter of the Oneida Indian Nation said "these individuals ... will be once again laid to rest in the traditions of our people" as Cornell University apologized and returned the ancestral remains of three people that were kept in a school archive for decades.

Brian Knutson of the Clallam County, Wash., sheriff's office said crowdfunding was needed to raise $7,500 for advanced testing and research that helped identify a missing woman's remains because of the unusual nature of the evidence, a size 8 sneaker with a foot inside.