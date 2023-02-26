Let voice be heard about Go Forward

May 9.

That's the thumbs up or down day for a tax that funds and drives Go Forward Pine Bluff.

This ⅝-cent sales tax has been in place since 2017. In the lead-up to it, there were hundreds of hours of input from citizens who looked at such things as education, economic development and quality of life. There was an exciting anticipation to what lay ahead, and that was shown at the ballot box when the tax proposal easily passed.

Since then, Go Forward has, no doubt, pushed Pine Bluff onto the positive side of the ledger in areas where it would not otherwise have gone.

But as with any project or program, there are detractors to the Go Forward mission. Chief among the complaints is that there are many areas in the city that need help -- and money to fix the problems -- that are ignored by Go Forward because those areas are not part of its mission.

Detractors also point to the investment into downtown buildings that has cost thousands to buy and repair, only to sit idle or other buildings purchased -- with tax dollars -- for amounts that seem high.

Some residents and council members see Go Forward's bank balance in the millions and wonder why that money can't be used for things more tangible and urgent. Some of those who were eagerly on board with the Go Forward game plan now oppose it. Some have said they feel that Go Forward has undue influence and has by and large supplanted the city council.

In the same way that we opposed the rushed action of the council in its decision to pony up $3 million for a hotel next to the Pine Bluff Convention Center, we oppose the rush to get this measure on the ballot by May 9. Go Forward CEO Ryan Watley said the hurry was because if the vote fails, Go Forward would need to start unwinding some of its projects since the tax levy would stop in September 2024. Perhaps. But like the hotel vote, the rush also limits the time when those against the proposal could mount an effective campaign or even have an extended discussion about the issue.

Whether you love Go Forward or hate it or fall somewhere in between, it will be important to let your voice be heard. The ⅝-cent tax has now grown to a full penny, with the other ⅜ of a cent going toward public safety. That would push the Pine Bluff sales tax even higher, and we are already at or near the top when compared to other cities. Are you happy with what Go Forward has accomplished? And do you feel as though Go Forward has earned another seven years of existence, or has its time come to an end? It's totally up to you, the voter, which way that pendulum swings. And to be quick about making up your mind. May 9 will be here before you know it.