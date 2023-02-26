About that balloon

I know. I know that we have had enough balloon stories already, but here are more. The Chinese spy balloon was launched from Hainan Island (China) and traveled to Surfside Beach, S.C. More than 7,000 miles. We tracked it all the way. But we did nothing about this balloon until it had traversed the entire United States, gathering intelligence the entire way. Why on Earth didn't we shoot it down the minute it entered U.S. airspace? Then there were three other balloons that Joe Biden said were most likely research balloons and had no intelligence-gathering capability, but he wanted them shot down because they would be a hazard to air traffic. Wasn't the PRC balloon a hazard to air traffic? But nothing was done about it until it had reached South Carolina. The PRC balloon was shot down by an F-22 Raptor aircraft with a Sidewinder missile. The plane cost $143 million. The missile cost about $400,000.

Four other Sidewinder missiles were used for a total of five because the one over Lake Huron was a miss and had to be fired again. Couldn't a cheaper solution have worked?

It appears Biden controlled personally the entire operation. This begs the question about our command and control system. If a hostile plane entered our airspace and starting dropping bombs, would it take Biden's approval to retaliate?

Too late. If I had been commander in chief, I would have told them to shoot the PRC balloon and classify it Top Secret and tell no one. There would be no frenzy about balloons. We don't have any secrets anymore. We blab everything.

RUSS BAILEY

Little Rock

Need to hit the books

Re "LEARNS churn/Once in a lifetime opportunity": The writer for this editorial does not have a clue how much the Teacher Fair Dismissal Act protected the good teachers. Do some research by talking to some retired teachers who can explain how it was in the "good old days" more than 40 years ago before we had the Fair Dismissal Act!

LEE ROY BREWER

Batesville

Slow down legislating

The Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives should change their rules so any legislation voted out of committee should not be placed on the calendars for a full vote for passage for 72 hours.

The most dramatic overhaul of public education in the state's history got a few hours' public hearing, an instant vote, with no time for any feedback from the voters on any changes that may have been made.

Senate Bill 81, a terrible piece of legislation after amendments, was rushed through committee and on the Senate calendar in a few hours, leaving constituents no reasonable time to contact their senator with concerns.

Again our legislators stand up, thumping their chests as great Americans, while being the least transparent and passing transformational legislation without thoughtful deliberation. As a former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives once said, "We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it." We deserve better.

ED DARLING

Hope

Embarrassing to state

Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address. Her speech was full of hateful accusations, self-serving and embarrassing to Arkansas. She accused President Biden of destroying everything that Donald Trump built. Unfortunately, that has not happened. Trump spent four years fomenting hate and lying to us. Governor Sanders stated the left had started a fight with the Republicans. If standing up to hate and loving our constitutional rights is picking a fight, then so be it.

When she announced her education program on the state Capitol steps, Republican legislators lined up behind her looking like sheep. Her program will do great harm to public education in Arkansas and do nothing to help students excel. Small and rural school districts may be forced to close and their respective communities will lose their sense of identity. Charter school and private school corporations will garner a great many public dollars in profit and do little to improve public education. Sanders' plan will create segregated schools. Arkansas spent hundreds of millions of dollars over decades to integrate schools. Here we go again.

Recently, on a trip to Helena, she handed out to public school students the far-right indoctrination booklet "Why America Matters," written by Ben Carson. This book presents his odd view of patriotism which he equates to his religious belief. So much for the indoctrination she rallies against.

Sarah was Trump's chief spokesperson for a number of years and helped spread his hateful rhetoric. She said in her speech that the choice is between normal or crazy. It is her party that includes a mentally deranged Marjorie Taylor Greene, a dishonest George Santos, a seditious Donald Trump, a preference for autocracy, and an embrace of a bigoted Christian nationalism movement. Where is the normalcy in that group?

JOHN ROLLANS

Little Rock

He's a good president

I believe President Joe Biden has proven to be a good president. In spite of all the criticism, he's doing his best to solve the problems of our country. Our Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders even criticizes our president. She says he's not fit to be president.

Well, I've got news for her. I believe she's not fit to be governor of our state. Chris Jones would have been a better governor. President Biden is well aware of our country's problems. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his Republican cronies want to cut Social Security. Shame on them. It takes everybody working together to make this country better. Get off Biden's back and let him make our country better.

DONALD PUTMAN

El Dorado