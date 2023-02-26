LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: State of the City set for Thursday | Zoo foundation adds members | Annexation approved





State of the City speech scheduled

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the City speech on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Parkview Arts and Science Magnet High School.

Although his first State of the City address in 2019 took place at his junior high school -- now known as Horace Mann Arts and Sciences Magnet Middle School -- this will mark Scott's first such address at his high school alma mater.

Additionally, it will be the 39-year-old mayor's first State of the City speech since he was reelected to another four-year term in November.

The event is open to the public.

City annexation of 169 acres OK'd

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting on Tuesday approved the annexation of nearly 169 acres near Crystal Valley Road and Colonel Miller Road.

The Little Rock Planning Commission in 2021 gave approval for a 551-lot single-family subdivision to occupy most of the land to be annexed, according to board meeting materials.

The ordinance was adopted in an 8-2 vote. City Directors Joan Adcock and Brenda "B.J." Wyrick voted no.

Board supports land purchase

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday approved a resolution to give the mayor the OK to purchase roughly 117 acres of land for economic-development purposes at the Little Rock Port Authority.

The seller is the Jack Tyler Family LLC.

The resolution, which was approved along with other items as part of the city board's consent agenda, put the purchase price at approximately $1.9 million, plus closing costs.

The money will be drawn from bond proceeds tied to a millage extension Little Rock voters authorized last year.

Zoological group elects 4 to board

A nonprofit foundation affiliated with the Little Rock Zoo has added four new board members, according to a recent zoo news release.

The new members of the Arkansas Zoological Foundation's board of directors are VeLois Bowers, Greg McCarrol, Kirby Miraglia and Mitsy Tharp.

Panel for library picks contractor

A Central Arkansas Library System committee has selected CDI Contractors to carry out planned remodeling work at the Main Library in Little Rock.

Lance Ivy, the library system's director of facilities and operations, told library system board members Thursday that officials met with representatives of six firms following a request for qualifications.

The committee ultimately selected CDI Contractors at a Feb. 8 meeting, Ivy said.

The library system's board will have to give approval before officials can enter into an agreement with the Little Rock-based firm.

A group of architects from the firms Witsell Evans Rasco, Polk Stanley Wilcox and Stocks Mann Architects were selected last year to oversee the remodeling work.

Upcoming public meetings to solicit input on what patrons might like to see within a redesigned Main Library have been scheduled for March 11 at the Ron Robinson Theater and March 30 at the Main Library's Darragh Center.

2 used-book sales set before closing

The final two used-book sales at the Main Library of the Central Arkansas Library System will be held March 9-11 and July 13-15 before the branch closes for renovations sometime in the fall.

After July, library system officials expect to hold book sales at 7773 Sloan Drive, a Little Rock Port Authority building, where they plan to station some personnel during the renovations.

The Main Library renovations are coming because of a successful library system referendum last May in which Little Rock voters authorized the extension of a capital-improvement millage at a lower rate and the refinancing of bonds.

Visit cals.org for more details.



