LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Eastern Illinois Game 3

Arkansas 1 Eastern Illinois 1 -- Bottom 2nd Inning

Bohrofen crushed a one-out solo home run over the baseball development center building in right field.

Eastern Illinois 1 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning

Hollan bounced back nicely with a quick 1-2-3 inning after a shaky first frame.

His pitch count is at 42 with just 22 strikes through two innings.

Eastern Illinois 1 Arkansas 0 -- End 1st Inning

Arkansas went down in order.

Josenberger popped out to the catcher. Stovall struck out swinging and Wegner grounded out.

Eastern Illinois 1 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning

Arkansas starter Hunter Hollan allowed a single to EIU leadoff hitter Lincoln Riley who advanced to second on a passed ball. Riley came around to score on a two-out double.

Hollan struggled mightily with his command, loading the bases with consecutive walks. He got a flyout to strand the runners but threw 30 pitches.

Pregame:

The Razorbacks are looking for their first series sweep of the 2023 season today against Eastern Illinois.

Arkansas has outscored EIU 23-5 through two games, including a 7-inning run-rule victory.

Mason Neville and Reese Robinet are slated to make their first career starts.

Lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. Stovall 2B

3. Wegner LF

4. Slavens 1B

5. Bohrofen RF

6. Robinett 3B

7. Polk C

8. Neville DH

9. Bolton SS