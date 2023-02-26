LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-Eastern Illinois Game 3

Arkansas 1 Eastern Illinois 1 -- Bottom 2nd Inning
Bohrofen crushed a one-out solo home run over the baseball development center building in right field.
Eastern Illinois 1 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 2nd Inning
Hollan bounced back nicely with a quick 1-2-3 inning after a shaky first frame.
His pitch count is at 42 with just 22 strikes through two innings.
Eastern Illinois 1 Arkansas 0 -- End 1st Inning
Arkansas went down in order.
Josenberger popped out to the catcher. Stovall struck out swinging and Wegner grounded out.
Eastern Illinois 1 Arkansas 0 -- Middle 1st Inning
Arkansas starter Hunter Hollan allowed a single to EIU leadoff hitter Lincoln Riley who advanced to second on a passed ball. Riley came around to score on a two-out double.
Hollan struggled mightily with his command, loading the bases with consecutive walks. He got a flyout to strand the runners but threw 30 pitches.
Pregame:
The Razorbacks are looking for their first series sweep of the 2023 season today against Eastern Illinois.
Arkansas has outscored EIU 23-5 through two games, including a 7-inning run-rule victory.
Mason Neville and Reese Robinet are slated to make their first career starts.
Lineup:
1. Josenberger CF
2. Stovall 2B
3. Wegner LF
4. Slavens 1B
5. Bohrofen RF
6. Robinett 3B
7. Polk C
8. Neville DH
9. Bolton SS