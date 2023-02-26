Local notes: Writers’ Colony, Watershed Alliance, OLLI, Hobbs State Park

Job Fair

Northwest Arkansas Community College will hold a Career and Transition Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 14 at the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies and the Shewmaker Center for Global Business Development.

This is a free event. Companies and organizations that wish to host a table at the event pay $35 for table space and a catered meal from Brightwater, NWACC's culinary school.

Information: email career_services@nwacc.edu.

Equality Crew

Registrations are now open for The Equality Crew's My Crew Mentoring Program, a mentorship program for LGBTQ+ youth ages 12 and older located in Northwest Arkansas. Through this program, youth will have the opportunity to be connected with an LGBTQ+ mentor to help them learn necessary social and emotional skills to thrive as a healthy and well supported LGBTQ+ individual.

My Crew is supported by a council of affirming mental health professionals and LGBTQ+ community leaders in order to ensure this is a safe and nurturing environment for all LGBTQ+ youth.

The group will meet weekly on Fridays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. beginning March 10 through Dec. 29.

Information: theequalitycrew.org; Hello@theequalitycrew.org or Michael@theequalitycrew.org.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow has announced the 2023 My Time fellowship funded by the Sustainable Arts Foundation. Writers who are also parents of dependent children under the age of 18 are invited to apply. Work may be any literary genre: poetry, fiction, plays, memoir, screenplays or nonfiction. The successful application will demonstrate literary merit and the likelihood of publication. Prior publication is not a requirement.

Two fellowship winners will receive a one-week residency to allow the recipient to focus completely on their work, at least one to be awarded to a person of color. A $500 stipend will be provided to cover childcare and/or travel costs. Each writer's suite has a bedroom, private bathroom, separate writing space, and wireless internet. We provide uninterrupted writing time, a European-style gourmet dinner prepared five nights a week served in our community dining room, the camaraderie of other professional writers when you want it, and a community kitchen stocked with the basics for other meals.

Fellowship applications must be accompanied by a writing sample and a non-refundable $35 application fee. There is a limit of one submission per application. The deadline is midnight CST on April 10. The winner will be announced no later than May 1. Residencies may be completed at any time during 2023. This may be extended up to 12 months for extenuating circumstances including covid-19 concerns.

Information: writerscolony.org/fellowships.

Watershed Alliance

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is seeking volunteers to help remove invasive plant species including privet and bush honeysuckle from two public green spaces in Fayetteville. Two events will be held at Kessler Mountain Regional Park's Saddle Up trail, 2600 Washington County 200, Fayetteville, from 2-4 p.m. March 5 and 2-5 p.m. May 4.

Two events will also be held at Mt. Sequoyah Woods, 5 S. Happy Hollow Road, Fayetteville, from 2-5 p.m. March 9 and 2-4 p.m. April 30.

Volunteers will be taught how to identify these highly invasive plant species, as well as removal methods and tips on how to replace them with native species. These events are suitable for all ages and skill levels. No experience is required. Gloves, tools, snacks and water will be provided. Long-sleeved shirts, pants and closed-toed shoes are recommended. This is a great opportunity to help steward one of Fayetteville's largest public natural areas and an essential urban forest.

The Beaver Watershed Alliance is committed to providing universal access to all of their events. Advance notice is necessary to arrange for accessibility needs.

Information: (479) 750-8007, email info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or beaverwatershedalliance.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

Feb. 28: Area 51, The Highly Classified, Off-Limits Location. There is one place in the United States that everyone is forbidden to visit, Area 51. Learn how the site began, early research and experiments and what happened to associate it with aliens. Zoom, 10:30 a.m. to noon. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

March 1: UA Herbarium & Anthropod Museum Tour. Take this tour to see preserved plant and insect specimens. These collections are two of the oldest natural history collections in the state. UA Anthropod Museum, 10 a.m. to noon. $15 members, $30 nonmembers.

March 1, April 5, May 3, June 7: Ozark/Arkansas Writers Book Club. Explore Arkansas and the Ozarks by reading four books by regional authors. OLLI Office, 2 to 4 p.m. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

March 2: Origins of the English Alphabet. The invention of the alphabet was a turning point in world history. Find out how. Drake Airfield, 1 to 3 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

March 2, 9, 16: Astrological Archetypes: The Signs of the Zodiac, the Planets & the Houses of the Chart. OLLI welcomes Arkansas astrologer Maureen Richmond as she brings a series explaining the Astrological Archetypes I, II, III. 3 to 4:30 p.m. Zoom. $29 members, $44 nonmembers.

March 3: Review Your Savings & Investments. The Time is Now. In the new year is the time to review your investments from 401(k), 401(b) to your estate plan. Investment counselor and attorney, Michael Wulf will answer your questions. 10 a.m. to noon. OLLI Office. $19 members, $34 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575-4545 or olli.uark.edu.

Hobbs State Park

"Living Healthy in Nature," a program from the combined expertise of the Schmieding Center for Senior Health and Education and Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area, will feature monthly outings and healthy living tips for older adults. The program will meet the first Thursday of every month at Hobbs State Park.

"Connecting visitors to nature and promoting a healthy lifestyle is a natural fit for our state parks," said Jay T. Schneider, Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area assistant superintendent.

The interactive series discusses healthy living tips combined with spending time connecting with nature. Each month will feature a different topic and will end with an optional "bring your own lunch," questions and social time. Participants should come dressed for the weather and prepared for moving outside and bring drinking water and an optional sack lunch.

These monthly meetings will be the first Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Hobbs State Park, 20201 E. Arkansas 12 in Rogers. The monthly sessions will focus on easy outdoor activities, such as hiking, birding, meditation, and other guided classes.

This meeting will be at 10 a.m. March 2. The session will include finding the little details and a brain focus activity. The program is free, and no reservations are needed.

Information: email jay.schneider@arkansas.gov or (479) 789-5000.