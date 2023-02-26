LR directors hold off on short-term rentals

An ordinance before the Little Rock City Board of Directors is on a collision course with a proposed bill in the state Legislature.

Little Rock Board of Directors deferred an ordinance that would regulate short-term rental properties like Airbnbs and VRBOs on Tuesday night. The decision came after Senate Bill 197 was brought to the state Legislature to prohibit certain restrictions on the regulation of short-term rentals. The bill was passed in the Senate on Thursday and was sent to the House for further consideration.

Vice Mayor Kathy Webb of Ward 3 planned to propose an amendment to the Little Rock ordinance that would permit the city to have a total cap for short-term rentals of 2%, but held off. Her amendment also stated that an owner of such a rental permit only be granted one permit for the operation of one rental. The percentage referenced Fayetteville's 2% cap on units that are not occupied by a permanent resident (known as Type 2 STR).

The 2020 census found that Fayetteville has a total of 43,795 housing units with 875 Type 2 STRs allowed by citywide density cap and 323 total Type 2 STR business licenses.

"The plan right now is to wait and see what the Legislature does," Webb said.

SB197 states that Arkansans have a constitutional right to use their property without intrusion by the government. However, it noted that local government may enforce an ordinance that requires applicants to obtain a permit at no cost prior to their operation of a short-term rental.

Under the city's existing rules, short-term rental operators who occupy the same property they rent out must seek a special-use permit from the Planning Commission to operate as a bed and breakfast. Operators of rental properties that are non-owner-occupied must go through the planned zoning development process.

Under the draft ordinance, short-term rentals and bed and breakfasts would share the same definition.

The measure would set a requirement that short-term rental owners, whether they live on the property or not, must get a special-use permit, then apply for a business license. If approved for the license, it would have to be renewed on an annual basis.

Owners would be required to pay a $100 annual inspection fee per bedroom, up to $500. If the owner does not live on the property or a unit within 1,500 feet, the fee would be $500 for the entire structure.

Structures in a historic district that are designated as contributing to its historic status would not be subject to the annual inspection fee.

Pre-existing short-term rental properties that are owner-occupied or where the owner lives in the vicinity could get administrative approval if they register with the city within six months of the ordinance passing.

Operators would have to prove their rental property was in operation six months earlier, demonstrate compliance with short-term rental standards and pay a $150 administrative review fee. They would still have to pay the $100 inspection fee if approved. (Non-owner-occupied rental properties that were already operating six months prior to the passage of the ordinance would be subject to a different process.)

Additionally, the ordinance would mandate that a responsible party be available 24/7 to respond to city officials regarding complaints about the condition of the rental or the conduct of occupants or their guests.

Failure to respond to calls or complaints about misconduct "in an appropriate manner" within 60 minutes could constitute a violation of the ordinance.

The ordinance would set a variety of standards for short-term rentals. They include a prohibition on private parties and special events like weddings; a requirement that sleeping areas have two ways to exit, one of which can be a window; and a minimum age of 18 for the principal renter.

As of 2020, because of an agreement with Airbnb, the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau was able to obtain the city's 4% lodging tax on Airbnb rentals, but the same deal did not apply to other platforms like VRBO, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported at the time.

The draft ordinance would clearly apply the 4% tax to all short-term rentals just as it currently applies to hotels, motels and bed and breakfasts.