Man arrested in watch theft

HOT SPRINGS -- A construction worker was arrested on a felony warrant Thursday night stemming from allegations he stole a watch valued at over $15,000 from a home he was working at last year.

Charles John Medeiros, 36, of Hot Springs, was taken into custody shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue and charged with theft of property over $5,000, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Medeiros, a parolee, was being held on a $10,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Dec. 19, a resident filed a report with the Garland County sheriff's office alleging that on Dec. 7, while he was away on vacation, a Rolex watch valued at $15,575 was stolen from his residence as a local construction company was working there.

The resident contacted the manager of the work crew and advised him of the theft. The manager later told the resident that one of the men on his crew, identified as Medeiros, had admitted that he took the watch and pawned it at a local pawnshop, authorities said.

On Dec. 28, the manager was interviewed at the sheriff's office and stated that after the resident told him about the stolen watch, he went to see Medeiros. He said Medeiros told him he took a Yacht Rolex from the house and later pawned it for $2,000, authorities said.

The manager stated he went to the pawnshop to retrieve the watch for the resident but was told it had been sold and was no longer at the store.

Sheriff's investigators made contact with the owner of the pawnshop, who confirmed he had personally purchased the watch for $2,000 and sent it to his brother to sell. He said his brother lives out of state and gave investigators his phone number.

According to the affidavit, the investigators attempted contact with the brother by phone and "have not yet heard back from him." After further investigation, a warrant for Medeiros was issued on Feb. 3.