Marriages and Divorces

Today at 2:14 a.m.

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County Clerk's Office:

Ben Carter, 52, and Lavonda Lynn Pierce, 50, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 22.

William Robert Earl Hogan, 38, and April Lashauna Dockett, 38, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 21.

John Paul Varnell, 29, and Kabrina Lashae Collier, 31, both of Fort Smith, recorded Feb. 21.

Tommy J. Bourgeois, 59, of Tucker, and Linda Louis, 46, of Greenville, Miss., recorded Feb. 21.

Divorces

The list of divorces wasn't available at the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's Office.

Marriages and Divorces

