Maumelle wreck kills one, hurts two

A North Little Rock woman was killed and two more people were hurt in a single-vehicle wreck in Maumelle early Saturday, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

Kamesha Coleman, 36, was fatally injured around 1:27 a.m. when the 2019 Nissan she was a passenger in veered off of Interstate 40 near mile marker 146, rotated and overturned, the report says.

The driver, Talisa Dodson, 31, also of North Little Rock, and one passenger were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, but it was not clear from the report if Coleman was that passenger.

Dodson and another passenger, Tonya Reed, 33, of Little Rock, were taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center for treatment of injuries from the crash.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that it was cloudy and the road was wet at the time.